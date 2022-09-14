DU Admission 2022: Check List of Top 10 Courses to Apply for UG Admissions

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University has started the admission application process for the Undergraduate programmes offered in the colleges affiliated to the university. The admissions for the 2022-23 Academic year is being conducted based on the marks secured in the CUET 2022 entrance exams.

Students who have appeared for the CUET 2022 Examinations and are interested in securing an admissions to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University are required to complete the registration and application process through the DU CSAS Portal.

Colleges affiliated to Delhi University are always on the list of students who have qualified class 12 and are looking to apply for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who are in the process of applying for the UG programmes at the university can check here the list of courses which are most commonly selected by students when applying for UG Admissions at the colleges of the university.

BA (Hons) Economics

Earlier when Delhi university used to release cutoffs for the admissions to the various undergraduate programmes, the courses which saw the highest number of applications was BA Economics (Hosn). The course fetched the highest cutoff marks among the top colleges and the seats were completely taken by the end of the first round allotment especially for General Category.

BA (Hons) English

Second on the list of most sought after courses is BA English (Hons). Top colleges like Hindu, St. Stephens, Miranda House etc close the admissions for BA English (Hons) for general quota within the first two rounds of admissions.

B.Com (Hons)

The number of students who apply for admissions to the B.Com (Hons) programme is always high every year. Candidates with the highest cutoff are eligible for admissions to B.Com (Hons) programme offered in the top colleges of Delhi University.

The complete list of top 10 courses of DU is provided below.

BA (Hons) Economics

BA (Hons) English

BCom (Hons)

BA (Hons) Political Science

BA (Hons) Psychology

BA (Hons) Hindi

BA programme

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

BSc (Hons) Physics

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

DU CSAS Portal Admissions 2022

Delhi University has commenced the admission process for the Undergraduate programmes. The last date for students to complete the applications for DU is October 3, 2022. The CUET 2022 Results based on which the admissions will be conducted are scheduled to be released by September 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET Exams and wish to apply to Delhi University can visit the official website to check the results.

