DU Admission 2022: NCWEB 5th Cut-off To Release Tomorrow, Check Dates Here

DU NCWEB: The University of Delhi will announce the Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board’s (NCWEB) 5th cut-off 2022 tomorrow - November 29. The DU NCWEB cut-off kist will be released for B.A. and B.COM courses. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022 on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in/?NCWEB.

Selected candidates must apply for admission under DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022 at the official website. Once their admission is approved, they must lock their seats before the deadline. The fee can be paid in online mode only. Candidates can pay the fee using net banking, debit card, or credit card. DU will also release a special cut-off drive for OBC, SC/ST CATEGORY STUDENTS.

DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022 Admission Dates

Events Dates Admission against 5th cut-off November 30 to December 1, 2022 Approval against 5th cut-off December 2, 2022 (5 PM) Last day to pay admission fee against 5th cut-off December 3, 2022 (5 PM) Release of special cut-off for OBC, SC/STs December 6, 2022 Last day to pay admission fee against the special drive December 10, 2022

What after the Release of DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022?

After the release of Delhi University NCWEB 5th cutoff list, if the seats still remain vacant, the university will announce more cut-offs to fill the left-out seats. The official statement reads, “In case seats are still vacant, further cut-offs may be announced by the university to fill the same. If needed, the university may also conduct special drive-in order to fill vacant seats against the reserved category”.

DU Spot Round 2 Registration 2022 To Begin Tomorrow

DU will release the vacant seats for spot round 2 today-November 28. However, the university will start the rebound 2 registrations from tomorrow- November 29, 2022. Candidates who couldn’t secure seats in the sot round 1 can apply for round 2 today. A total of 4, 118 candidates secured seats in spot round 1 conducted by the university.

