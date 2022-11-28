    DU Admission 2022: NCWEB 5th Cut-off To Release Tomorrow, Check Dates Here

    DU is going to release the NCWEB fifth cut-off list tomorrow. Selected students through DU UG NCWEB 5th cutoff list must lock their seats by paying the admission fee. University may release more cut-offs if the seats still remain vacant. Check Details Here

    Updated: Nov 28, 2022 12:30 IST
    DU Admission 2022 NCWEB 5th Cut-off
    DU Admission 2022 NCWEB 5th Cut-off

    DU NCWEB: The University of Delhi will announce the Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board’s (NCWEB) 5th cut-off 2022 tomorrow - November 29. The DU NCWEB cut-off kist will be released for B.A. and B.COM courses. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022 on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in/?NCWEB.

    Selected candidates must apply for admission under DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022 at the official website. Once their admission is approved, they must lock their seats before the deadline. The fee can be paid in online mode only. Candidates can pay the fee using net banking, debit card, or credit card. DU will also release a special cut-off drive for OBC, SC/ST CATEGORY STUDENTS.

    DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022 Admission Dates 

    Events 

    Dates

    Admission against 5th cut-off

    November 30 to December 1, 2022

    Approval against 5th cut-off

    December 2, 2022 (5 PM)

    Last day to pay admission fee against 5th cut-off

    December 3, 2022 (5 PM)

    Release of special cut-off for OBC, SC/STs

    December 6, 2022

    Last day to pay admission fee against the special drive  

    December 10, 2022

    What after the Release of DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022? 

    After the release of Delhi University NCWEB 5th cutoff list, if the seats still remain vacant, the university will announce more cut-offs to fill the left-out seats. The official statement reads, “In case seats are still vacant, further cut-offs may be announced by the university to fill the same. If needed, the university may also conduct special drive-in order to fill vacant seats against the reserved category”.

    DU Spot Round 2 Registration 2022 To Begin Tomorrow 

    DU will release the vacant seats for spot round 2 today-November 28. However, the university will start the rebound 2 registrations from tomorrow- November 29, 2022. Candidates who couldn’t secure seats in the sot round 1 can apply for round 2 today. A total of 4, 118 candidates secured seats in spot round 1 conducted by the university. 

    Also Read: DU Admission 2022: Spot Round-2 List of Vacant Seats Today, Registrations begins on Nov 29

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification