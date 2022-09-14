DU Admission 2022: Over 34,000 Applications Received So Far at CSAS Portal, Check Key Statistics Here

DU Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, Delhi University has started the DU undergraduate admissions 2022 process on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Till 13th September by 6 PM, 34,000 candidates had registered on the CSAS portal for admission to UG courses. The last date to register for DU admission for UG courses is 3rd October 2022.

This year, the university will be conducting DU UG admission based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The application number of the CUET UG is mandatory to apply for CSAS 2022. Before this, DU admissions were done based on the marks obtained by an individual in the Class 12th exam.

Apply Till 3rd October for DU Admission 2022

As per the data released by officials, it has been stated "So far, 34,039 candidates have registered for admission on the portal. On the first day, 24,000 students had registered." Candidates can fill up the application form on CSAS portal for DU UG admission till 3rd October 2022. The authorities have given the candidates a 21-day window to apply for their preferred undergraduate programmes. According to updates, there are 70,000 seats for over 79 undergraduate programmes at DU.

DU Admission 2022: Common Seat Allocation System

As per the new admission criteria, DU admission through CSAS will be held in three phases - submission of the CSAS application form, selection of programmes, entering of preferences, seat allocation and admission. Also, candidates cannot fill up the CSAS 2022 application form in offline mode. To complete the application form, candidates belonging to General, OBC and Economically Weaker Sections categories will have to pay Rs. 250 whereas those belonging to SC, ST and PwBD will have to pay Rs. 100.

DU Admission 2022: Tie-Breaking Policy

From this year onwards, admission to Delhi University UG courses will be based on CUET scores however, the best of four will be considered in case needed for the tie-breaking process. Earlier, an official notice was released and according to it, the Class 12th marks will be considered only for breaking a tie, if required.

