DU Admission 2022: Over 3500 Seats Allotted in Special Spot Round, Check Details Here

DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has allocated around 3,500 seats to students who wish to seek admission to Undergraduate programmes at various DU colleges. As per the reports, these students were given seats in the merit list in the last special spot round counselling for the academic year 2022.

The senior officials reported on December 23, 2022 (Friday) that almost 6,000 seats are still vacant across DU colleges. 64,000 of the total number of 70,000 undergraduate seats are already full till now. The 2022 admission process is in its last phase.

As per the public announcement made by DU, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23 will conclude on December 31, 2022. The allocated seat list was released on December 22 (Thursday). The special spot round counselling schedule stated that eligible candidates had the chance to accept the allocated seat until December 23.

DU UG Admission Process 2022

A senior official declared that 70,000 seats in total across several colleges will not be filled this year. DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi stated that in the last spot admission round, the university allocated around 3,500 seats and the process is about to close on December 31, 2022.

Further, Gandhi said that no other admission rounds will be conducted for Undergraduate programmes. The special spot round is considered the final round of the admission process for this current academic session.

This implies that even if 3,500 applicants have confirmed their seats, however, remaining 2,500 seats will be vacant this year. The university's admission process is organized into three different phases which are as follows.

Filling out the online application form

Preference/ choice filling round by candidates

Lastly, seat allotment plus the admission process

Vacant Seats in DU 2022

The university is inviting admissions of students through the Common University Entrance Test this year rather than based on their Class 12 marks until last year. Most of the seats are vacant in off-campus colleges. These colleges are also the ones that have previously struggled to fill the vacant seats.

When questioned about the cause of the delay at the beginning of the admission process to the senior official, the reply was that this year's withdrawal of admission has been less as compared to the past years.

Due to this delay in the admission process started, only those students who were genuinely interested in taking admission to Delhi University applied for it and participated in the process. The seats will remain empty despite the varsity's persistent efforts to prevent this situation. Also, the varsity gave admissions to 20 per cent of "extra students" under the Unreserved/OBC categories as well as 30 per cent in the SC/ST categories in order to fill the maximum number of seats in UG courses in the first round of the counselling process in 2022.

