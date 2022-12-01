DU Admission 2022: Second Spot Round Allocation List Tomorrow, Get Admission Details Here

DU Second Spot Allocation List 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the 2nd Spot Admission List for the Admission procedure tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the UG Admission process can visit the official website on December 2, 2022, to check the spot round 2 allocation list.

As per the schedule, the last date for students to submit the applications for DU 2nd Spot Admissions 2022 was November 30, 2022. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the first spot round were eligible to apply for the 2nd extended round.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the second Spot round can accept the allotment between December 3 and 4, 2022, and complete the admissions by December 6, 2022. After candidates accept the allotment, the institutions will verify the applications from December 3 to 5, 2022.

Once the DU Spot Admission allotment list is released, the seats of the students who have been admitted will be locked. The spot admission seat allocation is considered final and no option of seat upgradation and withdrawal will be allowed.

DU 2nd Spot Admission Seat Allocation

The DU 2nd Spot Admission Round seat vacancy list has already been released by the officials. Candidates who have applied for the spot round seat allocation process can visit the website and download the allocation list.

Candidates must note that the in the spot allocation round, the seats are allotted to students based on the choices entered by the students in the allotment process. Those allotted seats can report to the colleges and complete the verification and admission process.

Delhi University is conducting admissions for undergraduate programmes through the CUET scores. This year candidates interested in securing an admission in the university were required to appear and qualify the CUET UG 2022 entrance exams.

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration for Round 2 Starts Today, Apply at aaccc.gov.in