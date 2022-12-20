DU Admission 2022: Special Spot Round Applications Close Today, Check Registration Details Here

DU Special Spot Round Admission 2022: Delhi University will close the application process for DU's special spot round for admission to undergraduate programmes today- December 20, 2022. Students who have not been allotted any seat in the previous rounds and are yet to apply for Delhi University special spot round admission 2022 can visit the CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule available, the university will release the DU Special Spot Allocation list on Thursday, December 22, 2022. After which, candidates need to accept the allocated seat from Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10 AM to Friday, December 23, 2022, 4.59 PM.

As per the updates, colleges will verify and approve the online applications till December 24, 2022. The last date to make the online payment of admissions by the candidates is Sunday, December 25, 2022, till 4.59 pm in the evening.

DU Special Spot Round Registrations - Click Here

Who is Eligible to apply for DU Special Spot Round?

Candidates applying for the Delhi University Special Spot Round are advised to first check through the eligibility criteria. Check here the eligibility given by the university to apply for the Special Spot Round.

Candidates who have previously applied for the DU undergraduate programmes but were not admitted to any colleges can participate in the DU special spot round admission.

Admitted candidates will not be permitted to withdraw their admission after the announcement of the DU special spot admission round 2022.

Candidates should select the DU special spot admission round through the dashboard to be considered.

How to apply for the DU special spot round admission 2022?

The Delhi University special spot round admission link is now available on the official website. Students who are interested in applying for the DU undergraduate programmes can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the DU Special Spot Allocation Round Application link

Step 3: Click on the DU vacant seats displayed on the university admission portal

Step 4: Apply for all the undergraduate programmes in the shortlisted colleges

Step 5: Submit the required documents and the application fee

Step 6: Review the application form and submit the college preferences

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

Delhi University Special Spot Round Admission 2022

The Delhi University will assign seats for the special spot round admission 2022 after considering the availability, program-specific merit list, university priorities and candidate category. As per the recent updates, university does not offer the opportunity to upgrade and withdraw locations during the DU special spot round admission 2022. However, the allocated seats in the Delhi University special spot preliminary round will be considered final.

Also Read: DU PG NCWEB 2022 2nd Merit List To Release Today at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Admission Dates Here