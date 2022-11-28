DU Admission 2022: Spot Round-2 List of Vacant Seats Today, Registrations begins on Nov 29

DU Spot Admissions 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the vacant seats available for Round 2 spot admissions today - November 28, 2022. Students who have not yet secured admission in the Spot round can apply for round 2 from November 29, 2022, onwards. Students must also note that the admissions of those candidates who have been admitted will be auto-locked at 4 PM today.

According to the latest reports, after the release of the Delhi University Spot Admission Round, 1 allotment list a total of 4,118 candidates secured admission taking the total number of seats to 62,231.

DU Admissions Spot Round 2 Schedule - Click Here

Students who have participated in round 1 Spot admission are not eligible to participate in the DU Spot Admission 2nd Round. However, those who have not been admitted to any of the colleges by November 25, 2022, can apply for 2nd Spot Round Admissions.

The DU 2nd Spot Round allocation list will be available on December 2, 2022. Students allotted seats can accept the allotment and complete the admissions until December 4, 2022. The link for candidates to complete the online payment link will be available until December 6, 2022.

Students must note that it is mandatory for candidates to take admission to their allotted seats in the spot round. The university will also open an upgrade window to the CW, KM supernumerary seats on November 29, 2022.

Documents Required for Admissions

In order to complete the Admission process to the allotted colleges, are required to submit all necessary documents at the college. The list of documents to be submitted includes

Class 10 and 12 Certificate

Birth Certificate

Category Certificate

Allotment Letter

Students make sure that they carry a set of copies of their original certificates with them.

