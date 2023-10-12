DU Admission 2023 5 Year LLB Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU 5-year LLB Registration: Delhi University will close the DU LLB registration process for the five-year LLB programme today, October 12, 2023. According to the official notification released the link for candidates to register for the DU five-year LLB programme will be available until 11:59 pm today. Candidates who have cleared their CLAT 2023 exams and wish to apply for admission to the five-year LLB programme can visit the official website of the university to submit the applications.

The link for candidates to register for the law admissions is available on the official website of the university. When registering for the admissions candidates are advised to enter all essential details carefully. Based on the registrations, the allotment result will be announced.

The DU five year LLB registration and application link is available on the official website of Delhi University. Candidates can also click on the link given here to submit the applications

DU Five Year LLB Admission 2023 Registrations

As mentioned the link for students to register for the fiver year LLB programme is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to fill and submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the LLB registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the online application form and submit the application fee

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Save the application and click on submit

