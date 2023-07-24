DU Admission 2023: Webinar on ECA and Sports Admission Tomorrow, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Delhi University will be conducting a webinar on admissions under the ECA and sports category for undergraduate students. Those applying for admissions under the category are advised to attend the webinar for further details. 

Updated: Jul 24, 2023 16:09 IST
Delhi University will be conducting a webinar for the ECA and sports quota students regarding undergraduate admissions. According to the official notification, the webinar will be conducted on July 25, 2023, at 3 pm. Important details and guidelines for students seeking admission to Delhi University under the ECA and sports category will be given during the webinar.

Delhi University admissions 2023 ECA and sports category webinar is being hosted on the official youtube channel of the university. The webinar will also be streamed live on the channel. The webinar is being conducted to reach a wider audience and help students in accessing information. 

The webinar will have ECA Admissions Convener and Joint Dean of Culture Council Dr. Deepti Taneja along with Dean of Admissions, Prof. Haneet Gandhi, and Director of Physical Education and Sports, Dr. Anil Kalkal. Dr Deepti will speak about the admission process under the ECA quota while the details regarding the admissions under the sports quota will be given by Dr. Anil.

Haneet Gandhi has urged all aspirants under the ECA and Sporta quota to attend the webinar to understand the admission process thoroughly. 

The section will provide students with information about the admission process, help clear doubts and enable candidates to approach the application process with more clarity and understanding. 

Students or their parents are advised to join the webinar to understand the admission process carefully. 

DU UG Admission 2023

Delhi University will close the window for students to enter their course preferences today, July 24, 2023. The first allocation list will be out on August 1, 2023. Students who have completed the registrations and those yet to submit their choices can visit the official website and enter the option preference in the order of allotment. 

