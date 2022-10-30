DU Admissions 2022: Second Merit List Today at admission.uod.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

DU 2nd Merit List Today: Delhi University will be releasing the DU UG 2022 Admission 2nd Merit List on the official CSAS portal today. According to the admission schedule provided, the Second Merit List for DU Admissions 2022 will be made available by 5 PM today - October 30, 2022.

Candidates who were unable to secure an allotment in the first round of admissions were given a window to re-order their choices for the 2nd round allotment merit list. According to the given schedule, after the round 2 allotment results are declared, candidates allotted seats of their choice can accept the choice and complete the admission process by November 3, 2022, by submitting the admission fee.

Delhi University will be releasing the DU Round 2 Merit List on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the link on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the Round 2 allotment list through the direct link provided here.

DU Admissions 2022 Vacant seats for Round 2 - Click Here

A total of 70,000 seats are available for Delhi University admissions out of which 59,100 seats were filled up in the first round counselling.

According to the schedule given, students allotted seats in the DU 2nd Round Admission must accept the allotted seats by November 1, 2022, and the colleges will verify and approve the online applications by November 2, 2022. The last date for students to complete the DU Round 2 Admissions in the allotted colleges is November 3, 2022.

Delhi University will be conducting the third round of admissions based on the number of seats available after the 2nd round of admissions are conducted. After the third round, a Spot Admission Round will also be conducted. Delhi University this year is conducting the admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes based on the CUET UG 2022 scores secured by students.

