DU Allows 11 Colleges to Admit UG Students on Class 12 Marks to Fill Vacant Seats

Delhi University Admissions 2026: The Admission Branch of the University of Delhi (DU) has officially released an announcement allowing 11 DU-affiliated colleges such as Kalindi College, Rajdhani College, Lakshmibai College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) to conduct direct admission through Class 12 board marks instead of CUET UG scores for particular undergraduate courses that did not fill up despite repeated rounds of the CSAS. The exception is made only for those undergraduate courses that are relatively less preferred by candidates such as B.A. (Hons) Hindi, Sanskrit, Persian, Urdu, some B.Sc. (Hons) Physics, Mathematics, and different combinations of B.A. Programme.

According to DU policy, the candidates who have already obtained an undergraduate admission through the regular CUET-CSAS process in any DU-affiliated college cannot opt for admission through board merit. The participating DU colleges will conduct their admission through offline/physical mode.