DU Allows 11 Colleges to Admit UG Students on Class 12 Marks to Fill Vacant Seats
Delhi University Admissions 2026: Delhi University has allowed 11 affiliated colleges including Kalindi College, Rajdhani College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)—to offer direct undergraduate admissions based on Class 12 board marks instead of CUET UG scores to fill vacant seats. This offline/physical measure applies exclusively to less preferred courses for candidates not currently admitted to DU through CSAS.
Delhi University Admissions 2026: The Admission Branch of the University of Delhi (DU) has officially released an announcement allowing 11 DU-affiliated colleges such as Kalindi College, Rajdhani College, Lakshmibai College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) to conduct direct admission through Class 12 board marks instead of CUET UG scores for particular undergraduate courses that did not fill up despite repeated rounds of the CSAS. The exception is made only for those undergraduate courses that are relatively less preferred by candidates such as B.A. (Hons) Hindi, Sanskrit, Persian, Urdu, some B.Sc. (Hons) Physics, Mathematics, and different combinations of B.A. Programme.
According to DU policy, the candidates who have already obtained an undergraduate admission through the regular CUET-CSAS process in any DU-affiliated college cannot opt for admission through board merit. The participating DU colleges will conduct their admission through offline/physical mode.
List of 11 Colleges Allowed Class 12 Merit Admissions
Below mentioned are the colleges that allowed Class 12 Merit Admissions:
|
S. No.
|
College Name
|
Category
|
1
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya
|
Women's College
|
2
|
Bhagini Nivedita College
|
Women's College
|
3
|
Kalindi College
|
Women's College
|
4
|
Lakshmibai College
|
Women's College
|
5
|
P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)
|
Co-Ed (Evening)
|
6
|
Rajdhani College
|
Co-Ed
|
7
|
Shyam Lal College
|
Co-Ed
|
8
|
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
|
Women's College
|
9
|
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
|
Minority Co-Ed
|
10
|
Vivekanand College
|
Women's College
|
11
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
|
Co-Ed (Evening)
How To Apply For The DU 2026 Admissions?
To Apply For The DU 2026 admissions, follow the the steps given below:
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Go to admission.uod.ac.in and fill out the Phase 1 application process by using the eligible CUET UG application number.
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Login to your account and align your 12th class subjects with the respective domain papers of the CUET entrance test.
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Choose and prioritize your desired DU college and programs combination during Phase 2.
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Verify the colleges/programs you have chosen and submit the choices before the portal automatically locks your preferences.
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Visit the CSAS allocation result dashboard and accept the allotted seat at DU college within the given timeframe.
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Pay the necessary admission fee online after document verification to confirm your DU undergraduate seat.
DU 2026 Admissions: Eligibility Criteria
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Target Courses: Mainly relates to courses where there is low demand such as BA (Hons) in Hindi, Sanskrit, Persian, Urdu, certain B.Sc (Hons) courses (such as Physics, Mathematics), and certain BA/B.Sc Programme Courses combination.
-
Eligibility Criteria: Those candidates who have opted and taken admission to any DU College through CUET-CSAS procedure are not eligible for applying through the Class 12 merit-based procedure.
-
Admission Procedure: The admissions would be made directly through offline merit-based procedure through the concerned colleges.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.