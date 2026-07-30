DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Spot and CW Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Notice Here

DU BTech Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for round 1 of spot and CW quota for B.Tech. programmes admissions on July 29, 2026. Candidates can check the schedule on the oficial website for the academic session 2026-27 at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: Round 1 Spot and CW Admission

The University of Delhi announces admissions to SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-I and Declaration of Round-I of CW as per the following schedule: