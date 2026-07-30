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DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Spot and CW Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Notice Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 13:41 IST

The Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for round 1 of spot and CW quota for B.Tech. programmes admissions on July 29, 2026 for the academic session 2026-27 at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Spot and CW Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Notice Here
DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Spot and CW Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Notice Here
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DU BTech Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for round 1 of spot and CW quota for B.Tech. programmes admissions on July 29, 2026. Candidates can check the schedule on the oficial website for the academic session 2026-27 at admission.uod.ac.in

DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: Round 1 Spot and CW Admission 

The University of Delhi announces admissions to SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-I and Declaration of Round-I of CW as per the following schedule:

TASK

TIME AND DATES

DAYS

Candidates to Apply for SPOT ADMISSION ROUND - I

July 30 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Thursday - Saturday

Declaration of ROUND - 1 of CW

July 30, 2026

Thursday

Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat

July 30 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM 

Thursday - Saturday

Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications

July 30 - August 3, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Thursday - Monday

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates

August 4, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Tuesday

Declaration of allocations for SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-1

August 3, 2026

Monday

Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat

August 3 - 5, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Monday - Wednesday

Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications

August 3 - 6, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Monday - Thursday

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates

August 7, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Friday

Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above. In case a candaiet misses out on the deadline, no relaxation will be provided. 

DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: Vacant Seats

Candidates can check the category-wise vacat seats for DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: 

 

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PWBD

KM

SGC

Orphan (M)

Orphan (F)

B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering)

18

3

0

1

2

4

1

0

0

0

B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering)

14

2

3

3

0

6

1

0

1

1

B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering)

34

5

7

7

0

6

1

1

1

1

Candidates must note that the seats are subject to change as per reconciliation, upgrades, grievances, etc.

Official Notice: B.Tech. Spot Round I and CW

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 13:41 IST

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