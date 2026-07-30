DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Spot and CW Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Notice Here
The Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for round 1 of spot and CW quota for B.Tech. programmes admissions on July 29, 2026 for the academic session 2026-27 at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU BTech Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for round 1 of spot and CW quota for B.Tech. programmes admissions on July 29, 2026. Candidates can check the schedule on the oficial website for the academic session 2026-27 at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: Round 1 Spot and CW Admission
The University of Delhi announces admissions to SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-I and Declaration of Round-I of CW as per the following schedule:
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TASK
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TIME AND DATES
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DAYS
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Candidates to Apply for SPOT ADMISSION ROUND - I
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July 30 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Thursday - Saturday
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Declaration of ROUND - 1 of CW
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July 30, 2026
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Thursday
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Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
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July 30 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Thursday - Saturday
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Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
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July 30 - August 3, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Thursday - Monday
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Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|
August 4, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|
Tuesday
|
Declaration of allocations for SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-1
|
August 3, 2026
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Monday
|
Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|
August 3 - 5, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|
Monday - Wednesday
|
Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
|
August 3 - 6, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|
Monday - Thursday
|
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|
August 7, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|
Friday
Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above. In case a candaiet misses out on the deadline, no relaxation will be provided.
DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: Vacant Seats
Candidates can check the category-wise vacat seats for DU B.Tech. Admission 2026:
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UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PWBD
|
KM
|
SGC
|
Orphan (M)
|
Orphan (F)
|
B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering)
|
18
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering)
|
14
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering)
|
34
|
5
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
Candidates must note that the seats are subject to change as per reconciliation, upgrades, grievances, etc.
Official Notice: B.Tech. Spot Round I and CW
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