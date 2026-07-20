DU BTech Admissions 2026 Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Out at admission.uod.ac.in

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DU BTech admission 2026 round 3 seat allocation results are now available for Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering programmes. Candidates can check the allocation status through their dashboard at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU BTech Admission 2026: Delhi University Round 3 Seat allocation results are available on the official admission portal. Candidates who have applied for the third round of seat allocation can visit the official website of the university to check the allotment list. Candidates must check their DU BTech third-round allocation status through their individual dashboards. According to the official website, candidates eligible for admission as per the cutoff in the third round can complete the seat acceptance until tomorrow, July 21, 2026. To check the allocation status, students are required to visit the official website and login with their JEE Application number and password. DU BTech Round 3 Seat Allocation - Click Here Third Round of Seat Allocations LIVE for https://t.co/YyVBhchKDb (Computer Science & Engineering), (Electronics & Communication Engineering) AND (Electrical Engineering) Admissions 2026-27



Candidates are advised to check their dashboards. If shortlisted, they must accept the… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 19, 2026

DU BTech Admission 2026: Steps to Download Round 3 Allocation Result The round 3 seat allocation result for the BTech admissions is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply. Step 1: Visit the official website of DU BTech Admissions Step 2: Click on Login Step 3: Enter the JEE Application number and Password Step 4: Click on Round 3 seat allocation status Step 5: The allocation status will be displayed Step 6: Download for reference DU BTech Admission 2026: Seat Acceptance and Fee Submission Those who have been allotted seats in the DU BTech third round of seat allocation must make sure they complete the seat acceptance by July 21, 2026. The faculty of technology will complete the online verification of the documents uploaded by candidates by July 22, 2026. The last date for candidates to submit the seat acceptance fee is July 23, 2026.