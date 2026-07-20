DU BTech Admissions 2026 Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Out at admission.uod.ac.in
DU BTech admission 2026 round 3 seat allocation results are now available for Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering programmes. Candidates can check the allocation status through their dashboard at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU BTech Admission 2026: Delhi University Round 3 Seat allocation results are available on the official admission portal. Candidates who have applied for the third round of seat allocation can visit the official website of the university to check the allotment list. Candidates must check their DU BTech third-round allocation status through their individual dashboards.
According to the official website, candidates eligible for admission as per the cutoff in the third round can complete the seat acceptance until tomorrow, July 21, 2026. To check the allocation status, students are required to visit the official website and login with their JEE Application number and password.
DU BTech Round 3 Seat Allocation - Click Here
Third Round of Seat Allocations LIVE for https://t.co/YyVBhchKDb (Computer Science & Engineering), (Electronics & Communication Engineering) AND (Electrical Engineering) Admissions 2026-27— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 19, 2026
Candidates are advised to check their dashboards. If shortlisted, they must accept the…
DU BTech Admission 2026: Steps to Download Round 3 Allocation Result
The round 3 seat allocation result for the BTech admissions is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DU BTech Admissions
Step 2: Click on Login
Step 3: Enter the JEE Application number and Password
Step 4: Click on Round 3 seat allocation status
Step 5: The allocation status will be displayed
Step 6: Download for reference
DU BTech Admission 2026: Seat Acceptance and Fee Submission
Those who have been allotted seats in the DU BTech third round of seat allocation must make sure they complete the seat acceptance by July 21, 2026. The faculty of technology will complete the online verification of the documents uploaded by candidates by July 22, 2026. The last date for candidates to submit the seat acceptance fee is July 23, 2026.
It must be noted that the option to upgrade is available only to those candidates who have confirmed their admissions by submitting the acceptance fee in round 1 or round 2 and are currently admitted to any of the BTech programmes. The university is expected to announce more seat allocation rounds depending on the availability of seats after the third round of counselling.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.