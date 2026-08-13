DU BTech Admission 2026: Schedule Released For Mid Entry, Spot Round 2 of Ward And CW Quota at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) announced the schedule for Mid Entry, Spot Round 2 of Ward And CW Quota for BTech Undergraduate Programs for academic session 2026-27 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Students are advised to follow the admission schedule to ensure proper conduct.
DU BTech Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), announced the schedule for Mid Entry, Spot Round 2 of Ward And CW Quota for BTech Undergraduate Programs for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the notice for the schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the results for round 2 of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes will be released on August 19, 2026. The upgrade window will open on August 16, 2026 and will close by 11:59 PM on August 17, 2026. Students are advised to follow the admission schedule to ensure proper conduct.
DU BTech Admission 2026: Schedule
The University of Delhi announces admissions schedule for Spot Admission Round II and Round II of CW and Ward quota for B.Tech. programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|MID-ENTRY WINDOW*
|Fresh candidates to apply for Mid-Entry
|August 13 - 14, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Thursday - Friday
|Allocation-cum-Admission
|Declaration of Spot Round - II
|August 17, 2026
|Monday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 17 - 19, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Monday - Wednesday
|Declaration of Round II of CW and Ward
|August 18, 2026
|Tuesday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 18 - 19, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Tuesday - Wednesday
|Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve applications
|August 17 - 20, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Monday - Thursday
|Last date of Online payment of admission fees
|August 21, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Friday
Candidates must note that the Mid-Entry will not be allowed for CW and Ward Supernumerary Quotas. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above.
Official Notice: B.Tech. Mid Entry, Spot Round II and Round II of Ward and CW Quota
DU BTech Admission 2026: Vacant seats
Students can check the following table to know the list of vacant seats for the DU BTech admission 2026:
|Programme
|UR
|OBC-NCL
|SC
|ST
|EWS
|PWBD
|B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering)
|2
|B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering)
|2
|3
|6
|6
|B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering)
|22
|18
|10
|7
|8
|6
The exact number of seats may vary due to reconciliations, withdrawals, cancellations, redressal of grievances, etc. For latest updates related to the admissions, candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
Also Read: DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in for Spot Round 1 and Round 2 Upgrade and CW, ECA, Sports, Performance-Based Programmes
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.