DU BTech Admission 2026: Schedule Released For Mid Entry, Spot Round 2 of Ward And CW Quota at admission.uod.ac.in

DU BTech Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), announced the schedule for Mid Entry, Spot Round 2 of Ward And CW Quota for BTech Undergraduate Programs for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the notice for the schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the results for round 2 of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes will be released on August 19, 2026. The upgrade window will open on August 16, 2026 and will close by 11:59 PM on August 17, 2026. Students are advised to follow the admission schedule to ensure proper conduct.

DU BTech Admission 2026: Schedule

The University of Delhi announces admissions schedule for Spot Admission Round II and Round II of CW and Ward quota for B.Tech. programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule: