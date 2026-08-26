DU BTech Admissions 2026: Round 3 Spot and CW & Ward Supernumerary Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for the spot and CW & Ward Supernumerary quota admissions for round 3 on August 25, 2026 PDF on the admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The allocations results will be declared on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 till 4:59 PM.
DU BTech Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for the spot and CW & Ward Supernumerary quota admissions for round 3 on August 25, 2026. Candidates will need to check and follow the mentioned schedule as provided as PDF on the admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the declaration of the allocations for the spot round 3 and of CW and Ward Supernumerary quota on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 till 4:59 PM. Candidates will need to follow the given schedule to ensure smooth conduct of admissions.
DU BTech Round 3 Admissions 2026: Spot and CW and Ward Supernumerary Schedule
The University of Delhi announces admissions to SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-III and Round-III of CW and Ward Supernumerary for B.Tech. programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|Declaration of allocations for SPOT ROUND-III, and Round III of CW and Ward Supernumerary
|August 26, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Wednesday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 26 - 27, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Wednesday - Thursday
|Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
|August 26 - 28, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Wednesday - Friday
|Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|August 29, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Saturday
Candidates who had applied in Spot Round 2, but were not allocated a seat will be considered in Spot Round 3.
Officials Notice: Spot Round III and Round III of CW and Ward
How to check DU BTech Admissions 2026 Round 3 Spot Round?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check DU BTech Admissions 2026 Round 3 Spot Round online:
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- Log in using your credentials to submit
- In the dashboard, click on the link for admission application
- Fill the application form and carefully review to submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
All candidates are advised to check the admission website at admission.uod.ac.in on a regular basis. The official website of the University at du.ac.in can be checked for further official communication and updates.
Also Read: DU Admission 2026: Apply for Withdrawal and Refund of Admission Fees Till August 31 at du.ac.in
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.