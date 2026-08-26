DU BTech Admissions 2026: Round 3 Spot and CW & Ward Supernumerary Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU BTech Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for the spot and CW & Ward Supernumerary quota admissions for round 3 on August 25, 2026. Candidates will need to check and follow the mentioned schedule as provided as PDF on the admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the declaration of the allocations for the spot round 3 and of CW and Ward Supernumerary quota on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 till 4:59 PM. Candidates will need to follow the given schedule to ensure smooth conduct of admissions.

DU BTech Round 3 Admissions 2026: Spot and CW and Ward Supernumerary Schedule

The University of Delhi announces admissions to SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-III and Round-III of CW and Ward Supernumerary for B.Tech. programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule: