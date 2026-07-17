DU BTech. Admissions 2026: Upgrade Window to Close Today at admission.uod.ac.in for Counselling Round 3 Allotment
The Delhi University (DU) will close the upgrade window for round 3 of the seat allotment list today, July 17, 29026 at 11:59 PM. Candidates who have applied and wish to apply for "Freeze" or "Upgrade" or "Withdrawn" from their dashboard will need to visit the official admissions portal to log in at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU BTech. Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), will close the upgrade window for round 3 of the seat allotment list. Candidates who have applied and wish to apply for "Freeze" or "Upgrade" or "Withdrawn" from their dashboard will need to visit the official admissions portal to log in at admission.uod.ac.in.
The upgrade window is for the automated system to allot the candidates accordingly for the round 3 of allocations-cum-admissions. According to the schedule, the third allocation list will be released on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Candidates will have until July 21, 2026 till 11:59 PM to accept their allocated seats.
Official Notice: Admission Schedule for Round Third
DU BTech. Admission 2026 Allocation Round 3 Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for Third Round allocations-cum-admissions for B.Tech. Programmes 2026-27 in the table below:
DU BTech. Admission 2026: Upgrade Window
|Task
|Starting date and Time
|Ending date and Time
|Admitted candidates to opt for "Freeze" or "Upgrade" or "Withdrawn" from their dashboard
|From 8 PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2026
|Friday, July 17, 2026 till 11:59 PM
DU BTech. Admission 2026 Schedule
|Task
|Starting date and Time
|Ending date and Time
|Declaration of Third allocation
|Sunday, July 19, 2026
|Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seat of Third allocation
|Sunday, July 19, 2026
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
|Sunday, July 19, 2026
|Wednesday, July 22, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
|-
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 till 11:59 PM
What is the Upgrade Window
The upgrade option is available only to those candidates who have confirmed their admissions by making successful payment of admission fees in either Round I or II and are currently admitted to any of the B.Tech. Programmes. It must be noted that this option is NOT available to those candidates who have already got their "First preference" or have pressed the "Freeze" button.
The University may announce more rounds of allocation, subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official DU website at du.ac.in for admission-related updates and direct communication.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.