DU BTech. Admissions 2026: Upgrade Window to Close Today at admission.uod.ac.in for Counselling Round 3 Allotment

DU BTech. Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), will close the upgrade window for round 3 of the seat allotment list. Candidates who have applied and wish to apply for "Freeze" or "Upgrade" or "Withdrawn" from their dashboard will need to visit the official admissions portal to log in at admission.uod.ac.in.

The upgrade window is for the automated system to allot the candidates accordingly for the round 3 of allocations-cum-admissions. According to the schedule, the third allocation list will be released on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Candidates will have until July 21, 2026 till 11:59 PM to accept their allocated seats.

Official Notice: Admission Schedule for Round Third

DU BTech. Admission 2026 Allocation Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for Third Round allocations-cum-admissions for B.Tech. Programmes 2026-27 in the table below: