CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation LIVE at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Check College-Wise Cutoff, Status at CSAS UG Portal

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Jul 17, 2026, 14:35 IST

The University of Delhi, DU, will release the CUET DU CSAS first cutoff list 2026 for all the UG courses soon today at 5:00 pm. The list will release the category-wise cutoff for all courses of all affiliated colleges. Check for more details.

DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Check College-Wise Cutoff, Status at CSAS UG Portal
DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Check College-Wise Cutoff, Status at CSAS UG Portal

HIGHLIGHTS

  • DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation at ugadmission.uod.ac.in
  • CUET DU UG 2026 Seat Allocation will be finalised today by 5:00 PM
  • Check College-Wise Cutoff, Status at CSAS UG Portal

DU CUET Cutoff 2026 will be released anytime soon by today. The cutoff list will be announced for all the UG courses offered by affiliated colleges at 5 pm. Students who registered for DU colleges can check their counselling status on the official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The List will be uploaded category wise to get the admission in your preferred college or course. The admission was conducted through the CUET exam. The students who have appeared for the subject wise exam, are required to apply to the UG courses with specific combinations only.

DU CSAS 2026 Important Dates

Check the table below to know the DU CSAS 2026 important dates:

Event 

Date

DU UG 2026 First CSAS Seat Allocation List 

16-Jul-2026 (05.00 PM)

Last date to accept the allotted seat

18-Jul-2026

College to verify and approve the online application

16-July-2026 (05.00 PM) to 20-Jul-2026(04.59 PM)

Last date to pay fee online

21-Jul-2026

How to Check CUET DU CSAS First Cutoff 2026?

The students can check the CUET DU CSAS first UG Cutoff 2026 step following the below mentioned steps:

  1. Visit the official website admission.uod.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, Check for the DU UG Cutoff 2026 PDF
  3. Click the Cutoff PDF the PDF will appear on your screen
  4. Check the cutoff of the course of the applied college
  5. Check your rank with the cutoff rank as given in the PDF
  6. The students will get the information by mail too for the admission process.
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:35 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 LIVE: Good Score 2026 for DU

    DU CUET ScoresPercentileRating

    700 and above

    98 - 99

    Excellent

    550 - 650

    85 and above

    Good

    450 - 550

    70 and above

    Average

    250 - 450

    Less than 70

    Low
  • Jul 16, 2026, 18:10 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation LIVE: CSAS UG - 2026 Application fee

    There is only one-time CSAS UG -2026 Application fee which is non-refundable, check out the table below: 

    Category  

                  CSAS(UG)-2026 Application Fee  

    UR/OBC-NCL/EWS  

    Rs. 250.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only)  

    SC/ST/PwBD  

    Rs. 100.00 (Rupees Hundred only)  
  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:46 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation LIVE: The Common Seat Allocation System Include

    • PHASE I: Applying to University of Delhi 
    • PHASE II: Filling the preferences for programs adn colleges 
    • PHASE III: Allocation-cum-Admission
  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:31 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 LIVE: Registration Direct Link

    Candidates can click on the following link to apply: https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/ 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:27 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 LIVE: Registration Window Snapshot

  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:18 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 LIVE: DU UG CSAS Website Down

    The DU CSAS UG website is temporarily slow due to high traffic for the round 1 seat allocation release, which will be out anytime soon. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 16:37 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 LIVE: Required for DU 2026 Verification Process

    Candidates should carry the following documents at the time of verification

    • All uploaded original documents with self-attested photocopies
    • OBC-NCL certificate
    • EWS certificate with income issued after March 31, 2026
    • Transfer / Migration Certificate from last institution attended
  • Jul 16, 2026, 16:22 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 LIVE: How to Check CUET DU CSAS First Cutoff 2026?

    • Visit the official website
    • On the homepage, Check for the DU UG Cutoff 2026 PDF
    • Click the Cutoff PDF it will appear on your screen
    • Check the cutoff of the course of the applied college
    • Check your rank with the cutoff rank as given in the PDF
    • The students will get the information by mail too for the admission process.
  • Jul 16, 2026, 16:08 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026: What is the last date to pay the DU UG 2026 first merit list fee?

    The shortlisted students in the DU UG first merit list can proceed to pay the fee and confirm seats their seats till July 21, 2026. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:37 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 LIVE: What After DU 2026 seat allotment?

    After getting a seat in the DU first 2026 merit list, students can complete the admission process, including the seat acceptance, document verification, fee payment, and upgrade options.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:15 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 LIVE: Details Required for Login

    CUET DU CSAS first cutoff list 2026 will be out soon. Candidates can login using their login details such as: 

    • CUET Application Number
    • Password to Login
  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:09 IST

    Is DU Cut Off 2026 released?

    The Delhi University, DU, will anounce the First Cutoff 2026 for the UG courses at ugadmission.uod.ac.in by 5:00 PM. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 14:50 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation LIVE: List will be out at 5.00 PM on ugadmission.uod.ac.in

    The University of Delhi, DU, will release the BA, BCom, BSc and other courses cutoff by 5.00 PM today. It will be released in public domain. Students can check on the official website. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 14:43 IST

    DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation LIVE: Cutoff will be released for all Colleges

    The CUET DU cutoff 2026 will be out by 5 pm today, for all categories of UG Courses of all affiliated colleges. This will also include the evening classes.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News