DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation LIVE at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Check College-Wise Cutoff, Status at CSAS UG Portal

DU CUET Cutoff 2026 will be released anytime soon by today. The cutoff list will be announced for all the UG courses offered by affiliated colleges at 5 pm. Students who registered for DU colleges can check their counselling status on the official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The List will be uploaded category wise to get the admission in your preferred college or course. The admission was conducted through the CUET exam. The students who have appeared for the subject wise exam, are required to apply to the UG courses with specific combinations only.

DU CSAS 2026 Important Dates

Check the table below to know the DU CSAS 2026 important dates:

Event Date DU UG 2026 First CSAS Seat Allocation List 16-Jul-2026 (05.00 PM) Last date to accept the allotted seat 18-Jul-2026 College to verify and approve the online application 16-July-2026 (05.00 PM) to 20-Jul-2026(04.59 PM) Last date to pay fee online 21-Jul-2026

How to Check CUET DU CSAS First Cutoff 2026?

The students can check the CUET DU CSAS first UG Cutoff 2026 step following the below mentioned steps: