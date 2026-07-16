DU CUET Cutoff 2026 and Seat Allocation LIVE at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Check College-Wise Cutoff, Status at CSAS UG Portal

DU CUET Cutoff 2026 will be released anytime soon by today. The cutoff list will be announced for all the UG courses offered by affiliated colleges at 5 pm. Students who registered for DU colleges can check their counselling status on the official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The List will be uploaded category wise to get the admission in your preferred college or course. The admission was conducted through the CUET exam. The students who have appeared for the subject wise exam, are required to apply to the UG courses with specific combinations only.
DU CSAS 2026 Important Dates
Check the table below to know the DU CSAS 2026 important dates:
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Event
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Date
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DU UG 2026 First CSAS Seat Allocation List
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16-Jul-2026 (05.00 PM)
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Last date to accept the allotted seat
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18-Jul-2026
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College to verify and approve the online application
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16-July-2026 (05.00 PM) to 20-Jul-2026(04.59 PM)
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Last date to pay fee online
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21-Jul-2026
How to Check CUET DU CSAS First Cutoff 2026?
The students can check the CUET DU CSAS first UG Cutoff 2026 step following the below mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website admission.uod.ac.in
- On the homepage, Check for the DU UG Cutoff 2026 PDF
- Click the Cutoff PDF the PDF will appear on your screen
- Check the cutoff of the course of the applied college
- Check your rank with the cutoff rank as given in the PDF
- The students will get the information by mail too for the admission process.