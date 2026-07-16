DU ECA Trials 2026 Begin Today for UG Admissions: Check Category-wise Schedule, Documents Required and Selection Process

The university has released the category-wise trial schedule for ECA admissions. The trials will be held as follows:

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) Trials 2026 today, July 16. It is for the candidates seeking admission for the undergraduate programmes through the ECA Quota under CSAS-UG 2026. The physical trials will be conducted across designated colleges in Delhi and continue till July 25, 2026, depending on the ECA category. The ECA Quota offers admission opportunities to students with exceptional achievements in areas such as music, theater, dance, digital media, debate, fine arts, creative writing, etc. Admissions under this quota is based on the CUET UG Scores 2026 and Candidates performance in the ECA Trials.

NOTE: Candidates must report to the venue assigned for their respective category as per the schedule published on the DU admission website. They are advised to reach the venue on or before time to complete the verification process smoothly.

Documents Required for DU ECA Trials 2026

Candidates appearing for physical trials should carry the following documents:

CUET UG 2026 Application Details

Valid Photo ID proof

Original ECA Certificate uploaded during registration

Passport-size photo

Any category-specific equipment or musical instruments, if required

DU ECA Admission 2026: Selection Process

Admission under the ECA Quota will be based on the following criteria:

75% weightage for ECA certificates and performance in the physical trial.

25% weightage for the CUET UG 2026 score.

Candidates who are applying for NCC and NSS categories are excluded from physical trials and their evaluation will be carried out as per the university’s given selection criteria. Once the ECA trials conclude, Delhi University will evaluate candidates based on their trial performance, ECA achievements, and CUET UG scores.