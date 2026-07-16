DU ECA Trials 2026 Begin Today for UG Admissions: Check Category-wise Schedule, Documents Required and Selection Process
DU ECA Trials 2026 begin today for undergraduate admissions. Check the category-wise trial schedule, venues, documents required, selection process, and important instructions for candidates.
The University of Delhi (DU) has started the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) Trials 2026 today, July 16. It is for the candidates seeking admission for the undergraduate programmes through the ECA Quota under CSAS-UG 2026. The physical trials will be conducted across designated colleges in Delhi and continue till July 25, 2026, depending on the ECA category. The ECA Quota offers admission opportunities to students with exceptional achievements in areas such as music, theater, dance, digital media, debate, fine arts, creative writing, etc. Admissions under this quota is based on the CUET UG Scores 2026 and Candidates performance in the ECA Trials.
DU ECA Trial Schedule 2026
The university has released the category-wise trial schedule for ECA admissions. The trials will be held as follows:
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ECA Category
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Trial Dates
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Dance (Indian Classical, Folk, Western, Choreography)
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July 16–25, 2026
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Debate (Hindi & English)
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July 16–25, 2026
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Theatre
|
July 16–25, 2026
|
Vocal Music (Indian Classical & Light Vocal)
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July 16–22, 2026
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Instrumental Music
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July 21–25, 2026
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Creative Writing (Hindi & English)
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July 21, 2026
|
Fine Arts (Sketching, Painting & Sculpture)
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July 20–24, 2026
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Digital Media (Photography, Filmmaking & Animation)
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July 21–23, 2026
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Divinity
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July 21–25, 2026
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Quiz
|
July 20, 2026
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Yoga
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July 17–18, 2026
|
NCC
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No Physical Trial
|
NSS
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No Physical Trial
NOTE: Candidates must report to the venue assigned for their respective category as per the schedule published on the DU admission website. They are advised to reach the venue on or before time to complete the verification process smoothly.
Documents Required for DU ECA Trials 2026
Candidates appearing for physical trials should carry the following documents:
- CUET UG 2026 Application Details
- Valid Photo ID proof
- Original ECA Certificate uploaded during registration
- Passport-size photo
- Any category-specific equipment or musical instruments, if required
DU ECA Admission 2026: Selection Process
Admission under the ECA Quota will be based on the following criteria:
- 75% weightage for ECA certificates and performance in the physical trial.
- 25% weightage for the CUET UG 2026 score.
Candidates who are applying for NCC and NSS categories are excluded from physical trials and their evaluation will be carried out as per the university’s given selection criteria. Once the ECA trials conclude, Delhi University will evaluate candidates based on their trial performance, ECA achievements, and CUET UG scores.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.