DU Semester Exams 2022: Delhi University to offer 30 Minutes of Additional Time to Students for Offline Exams

DU Semester Exams 2022: Delhi University will be conducting the Semester exams for the second, fourth and sixth semester students in the offline mode. The offline exams for the Delhi University students will be starting in a month and the university has changed a few of the rules, exam pattern etc for the students. Candidates who will be appearing for the DU offline exams can visit the official website of the university to check the instructions for the exams.

DU Semester Exam 2022 Official Notification

Delhi University is conducting the Semester exams for the students in the offline mode after a gap of almost 2 years. According to the DU Exam 2022 official notification released on the website, students taking the exams will be provided with an additional 30 minutes. Considering that the offline exams are being conducted after a long time, the university has given the provision of extended time to the students.

Students will also be given more choices in papers, as per the notification. The faculty and college departments have been asked to add additional choices in the question papers. These however will be a one time arrangement as students need to adjust to the offline exam process again.

As per the notification, DU has also included a provision for the students who will not be able to appear for the exams. Students who have filled the exam forms but will not be able to appear due to a justifiable reason will be given another chance to appear for the DU Semester exams. The university is expected to conduct a second round of exams as well.