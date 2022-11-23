DU introduces Financial Support Scheme 2022 for EWS Students, Apply at du.ac.in

DU Financial Support Scheme: Delhi University’s Dean of the Students’ Welfare Office has announced a Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. The last date for submission of application forms from eligible candidates is December 12, 2022 (Monday) at 4 pm.

As per the official notice released by DU, students will be provided a fee exemption in accordance with their annual family income. Following is the direct link for the download of the application form for the Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022-

Direct Link for DU FSS Application - Click Here

DU proposes FSS for financially weak students in the spirit of the Government’s motto “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”. Moreover, the Hostel fee and examination fee will not be included in the DU Financial Support Scheme.

DU FSS 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Students who are enrolled in the full-time programs at Delhi University in any of its departments or institutions are eligible to apply. Refer to the further details-

S.No. Family Income (in Rs.) Fee Waiver (percentage) Category 1 Less than 4,00,000 Up to 100 % Category 2 4,00,000 - 8,00,000 Up to 50 %

DU students with Essential Repeat (ER) or previous examination dues are not eligible to apply for DU Financial Support Scheme 2022.

How to apply for DU FSS 2022

The portal for students to apply for the Financial Support Scheme is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the programme.

Step 1- Go to the main DU portal

Step 2- Click on the link Dean of Student’s Welfare

Step 3- Click on the link given for FSS

Step 4- download the application and take a printout

Step 5- Fill in all the required details in the form

Step 6- Submit the application form at your concerned colleges

Step 7- Keep a copy of the same for further reference

Eligible candidates will have to submit their application form for DU FSS by December 12, 2022. DU FSS Scheme 2022 has been launched for monetary assistance for DU EWS students. For downloading FSS application form and notification details, visit DU's official page.

