DU Launches Admission Portal, CUET 2023 Mandatory For UG Admissions

DU UG Admission 2023: Recently, the University of Delhi launched the DU CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) admission portal 2023. Candidates who will apply for DU UG admission 2023 can check the recent launched website - admission.uod.ac.in for updates. Along with the release of admission portal, the authorities have also announced the DU admission eligibility criteria 2023 for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.

Delhi University has announced that it is mandatory for candidates to appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 in order to get admission to DU UG courses. The university had agreed to consider the CUET score for UG admission from last year. From last year Delhi University started offering admission through CUET UG scores released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

DU UG Admission Portal 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET 2023 Mandatory For UG Admissions

As per the recent press release, DU has stated that - "For admission to University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2023 in those subjects in which he/she is appearing/has passed class XII." The University further stated that "the admissions to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) of College of Art will also be based on CUET UG 2023 results. Infographics in the form of illustrative examples have been uploaded on the DU admission official website to help candidates choose their test papers as per the requirements of the program-specific eligibility."

DU UG Admission 2023 Eligibility Press Release PDF - Check Here

DU To Host Webinars To Inform About CUET 2023

The DU admission branch has also taken initiatives to spread awareness on the second edition of CUET UG 2023. It has also been mentioned in the press release that the university’s Admission Branch will also host a series of webinars to help candidates with CUET (UG). The first DU CUET UG 2023 webinar will be conducted at 3 PM on Friday. “Infographics in the form of illustrative examples have been uploaded on the DU admission official website to help candidates choose their test papers as per the requirements of the program-specific eligibility,” it said.

