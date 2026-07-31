DU Law Admission 2026: BA LLB and BBA LLB Spot Round 3 Schedule, Seat Matrix Released at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for DU UG Law admissions 2026 on July 30, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who wish to seek admission to BA LLB and BBA LLB in the spot round 3 will need to check the important dates, along with the category-wise seat matrix, to comply with the procedure.
DU Law Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for DU UG Law admissions 2026 on July 30, 2026. Candidates who wish to seek admission to BA LLB and BBA LLB in the spot round 3 will need to check the important dates to comply with the procedure. The schedule, along with the category-wise seat matrix has been released on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
The Faculty of Law will shortlist candidates for Spot Round III based on wait listed candidates who had applied for Spot Round earlier. The candidates are advised to check their dashboard for any allocation on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
DU UG Law Admission 2026: Schedule
Candidates will need to proceed to accept the seat and make payment as per the schedule given below:
|
TASK
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TIME AND DATES
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DAYS
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Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
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August 1 - 3, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Saturday - Monday
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Centre to Verify and Approve the online applications
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August 1 - 4, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Saturday - Tuesday
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Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
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August 5, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Wednesday
DU Law Admission 2026: Seat Matrix and Vacant Seats
Candidates can check the following table to know the category-wise seat matrix and the number of vacant seats for DU Law Admission 2026 here:
|
Category
|
B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)Vacant Seats
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B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)Vacant Seats
|
UR
|
02
|
03
|
OBC-NCL
|
Nil
|
02
|
SC
|
Nil
|
01
|
ST
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
EWS
|
Nil
|
02
|
Total Vacant Seats
|
02
|
08
The University may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any. Candidates are advised to visit the website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. on a regular basis.
Official Notice: Spot Round III_BA LL.B. (H) and BBA LL.B. (H)
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