DU Law Admission 2026: BA LLB and BBA LLB Spot Round 3 Schedule, Seat Matrix Released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Law Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for DU UG Law admissions 2026 on July 30, 2026. Candidates who wish to seek admission to BA LLB and BBA LLB in the spot round 3 will need to check the important dates to comply with the procedure. The schedule, along with the category-wise seat matrix has been released on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The Faculty of Law will shortlist candidates for Spot Round III based on wait listed candidates who had applied for Spot Round earlier. The candidates are advised to check their dashboard for any allocation on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

DU UG Law Admission 2026: Schedule

Candidates will need to proceed to accept the seat and make payment as per the schedule given below: