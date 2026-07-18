DU Law Admission 2026 Spot Round 2: Schedule Released for B.A. and B.B.A. LL.B. Programmes, Cut Off Released for Five-Year Integrated Course
The Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes as well as the cut off for Five-Year Integrated Law Course (ILC) for academic session 2026-27 on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU Law Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes as well as the cut off for Five-Year Integrated Law Course (ILC). Candidates can check the respective notices for the law admissions for academic session 2026-27 on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The cut off has been released for the second round of spot admission of Five-Year Integrated Law Course (ILC).
DU Law Admission 2026: B.A. LL.B. (H) and B.B.A. LL.B. (H) Programme Spot Round 2 Schedule
The Faculty of Law will shortlist candidates for Spot Round II based on wait listed candidates who had applied for Spot Round earlier. The candidates are advised to do the following:
- Check their dashboard for any allocation on Friday, July 17, 2026.
- Proceed to accept the seat and make payment as per the schedule given below:
|
TASK
|
Starting date and time
|
Ending date and time
|
Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|
Friday, July 17, 2026
|
Sunday, July 19, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|
Centre to Verify and Approve the online applications
|
Friday, July 17, 2026
|
Monday, July 20, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|
Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
|
-
|
Tuesday, July 21, 2026 till 11:59 PM
DU Law Admission 2026 Spot Round 2: B.A. LL.B. (H) and B.B.A. LL.B. (H) Programme Vacant Seats
|
Category
|
B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Vacant Seats
|
B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|
UR
|
01
|
04
|
OBC-NCL
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
SC
|
Nil
|
02
|
ST
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
EWS
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Total Vacant Seats
|
01
|
06
The University may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any.
Official Notice: BA LL.B. (H) and BBA LL.B. (H) Schedule for Spot Round 2
DU Law Admission 2026 Spot Round 2: Cut Off for FYILP
B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|
UR
|
88.25
|
OBC
|
No Vacancy
|
SC
|
No Vacancy
|
ST
|
No Vacancy
|
EWS
|
No Vacancy
|
PwBD
|
No Vacancy
|
CW
|
No Vacancy
B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|
UR
|
88.25
|
OBC
|
No Vacancy
|
SC
|
63.75
|
ST
|
No Vacancy
|
EWS
|
No Vacancy
|
PwBD
|
55
|
CW
|
No Vacancy
Official Notice: Cut Off for Spot Admission Round - II
Candidates are advised to visit the website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. on a regular basis.
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