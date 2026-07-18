DU Law Admission 2026 Spot Round 2: Schedule Released for B.A. and B.B.A. LL.B. Programmes, Cut Off Released for Five-Year Integrated Course

DU Law Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes as well as the cut off for Five-Year Integrated Law Course (ILC). Candidates can check the respective notices for the law admissions for academic session 2026-27 on the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The cut off has been released for the second round of spot admission of Five-Year Integrated Law Course (ILC).

DU Law Admission 2026: B.A. LL.B. (H) and B.B.A. LL.B. (H) Programme Spot Round 2 Schedule

The Faculty of Law will shortlist candidates for Spot Round II based on wait listed candidates who had applied for Spot Round earlier. The candidates are advised to do the following: