DU UG Merit List 2022 (OUT): Download Delhi University Simulated List at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Top College Here

DU UG Merit List 2022 (OUT): The University of Delhi has issued the simulated merit list of Delhi University for all the registered candidates. The DU UG simulated list has been released at 5 pm today on the official website. Candidates can download the DU UG simulated merit list in online mode at admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the release of DU merit list 2022, the authorities have also opened the preference change window.

Candidates can submit the DU UG simulated merit list corrections (if any) till 16th October 2022. As per the released schedule, the DU UG merit list 2022 will be released on 18th October 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat in DU merit list from 19th to 21st October 2022.

DU UG Simulated Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU UG Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU Simulated List/Mock Allotment 14th October 2022 (5 PM) Edit window for DU Mock Allotment List 14th to 16th October 2022 (4:59 PM) DU First Merit List 18th October 2022 (5 PM) DU Second Merit list 30th October 2022 (5 PM) DU Third Merit list 10th November 2022 (5 PM)

How To Download DU UG Merit List 2022?

Delhi University has released the DU simulated merit list today in online mode. Candidates can download and check the Delhi University merit list from the official website. Go through the steps below to know how to download DU UG simulated merit list 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU - admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on DU UG simulated list 2022.

3rd Step - A new page will open.

4th Step - The DU simulated list 2022 pdf will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, download the page and keep a hard copy as well.

Delhi University Top Colleges 2022 as per NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings Name of Colleges 1 Miranda House 2 Hindu College 5 Lady Shri Ram College For Women 7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College 10 Kirori Mal College 11 St. Stephens's College 12 Shri Ram College of Commerce 14 Hans Raj College 14 Sri Venkateswara College 16 Lady Irwin College

