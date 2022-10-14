    DU UG Merit List 2022 (OUT): Download Delhi University Simulated List at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Top College Here

    DU UG Merit List 2022 (OUT): Delhi University has released the DU simulated merit list for the candidates today in online mode. They can check and download the DU UG merit list at the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Check the latest updates on DU UG merit list and admission here.

    Updated: Oct 14, 2022 18:09 IST
    DU UG Merit List 2022 (OUT)
    DU UG Merit List 2022 (OUT)

    DU UG Merit List 2022 (OUT): The University of Delhi has issued the simulated merit list of Delhi University for all the registered candidates. The DU UG simulated list has been released at 5 pm today on the official website. Candidates can download the DU UG simulated merit list in online mode at admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the release of DU merit list 2022, the authorities have also opened the preference change window. 

    Candidates can submit the DU UG simulated merit list corrections (if any) till 16th October 2022. As per the released schedule, the DU UG merit list 2022 will be released on 18th October 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat in DU merit list from 19th to 21st October 2022. 

    DU UG Simulated Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    DU UG Admission 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    DU Simulated List/Mock Allotment

    14th October 2022 (5 PM)

    Edit window for DU Mock Allotment List

    14th to 16th October 2022 (4:59 PM)

    DU First Merit List

    18th October 2022 (5 PM)

    DU Second Merit list

    30th October 2022 (5 PM)

    DU Third Merit list

    10th November 2022 (5 PM)

    How To Download DU UG Merit List 2022? 

    Delhi University has released the DU simulated merit list today in online mode. Candidates can download and check the Delhi University merit list from the official website. Go through the steps below to know how to download DU UG simulated merit list 2022 -

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of DU - admission.uod.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on DU UG simulated list 2022.
    • 3rd Step - A new page will open.
    • 4th Step - The DU simulated list 2022 pdf will appear on the screen.
    • 5th Step - Now, download the page and keep a hard copy as well. 

    Delhi University Top Colleges 2022 as per NIRF Rankings 

    NIRF Rankings

    Name of Colleges 

    1

    Miranda House

    2

    Hindu College

    5

    Lady Shri Ram College For Women

    7

    Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

    10

    Kirori Mal College

    11

    St. Stephens's College

    12

    Shri Ram College of Commerce

    14

    Hans Raj College

    14

    Sri Venkateswara College

    16

    Lady Irwin College

    Also Read: DU Simulated List 2022, Check at admission.uod.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification