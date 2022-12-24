DU NCWEB 2022: Third Admission List Releases Today, Check Details Here

DU PG NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi has released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) third admission list today for the current academic session 2022. The DU PG NCWEB third merit list was scheduled to be published online at the official DU portal admission.uod.ac.in.

Registered candidates who earlier applied for the admission process against the third merit list between December 26 to December 27, 2022, can now view and download the merit list posted today.

Colleges affiliated with Delhi University and educational departments at DU will be able to verify and approve online registrations of candidates who participated in the third admission list counselling process.

Moreover, the verification process by DU colleges will be done between December 26 and December 28, 2022. As per the latest notification, the last date for fee payment against DU NCWEB PG's third merit list is December 28, 2022. To make the required fee payment, the candidates have to log in to their PG admission portal through the website.

Steps to Check DU PG NCWEB 2022 3rd Admission List

Interested candidates who applied for NCWEB admissions to various Postgraduate courses at DU can check the third admission list posted today on the DU website. They will also have to pay the required amount of fee to further confirm and accept their admission seats. Following are the simple steps to view the 3rd admission list for admissions in 2022.

Step 1 - Visit the official DU admission website - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the ‘NCWEB’ window available on the homepage

Step 3 - After this, click on the link ‘DU PG NCWEB third admission list’

Step 4 - Choose the course of your preference/ choice

Step 5 - 3rd admission list for DU PG NCWEB will appear on the screen

Step 6 - View and carefully check the cut-off PDF posted on the webpage

Step 7 - Download the admission list for future reference

DU PG NCWEB Important Dates 2022

DU's third admission list was to be released on December 23, 2022, as per the earlier timetable and the registration process was going to be held between December 24 and December 26, 2022.

According to the updated schedule on the DU website, colleges will complete admission approvals from December 26 to December 28, 2022. Also, the last date to make fee payments for DU PG NCWEB 3rd admission list is December 28, 2022.

