DU NCWEB 2026: Fourth Cut-Off List Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Admissions Begin Today, Link Here
The Delhi University (DU) has released the fourth cut off list for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for NCWEB admissions 2026 on August 24, 2026 on the admission portal at admission.du.ac.in. The admissions will begin today, August 25, 2026.
DU NCWEB 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the fourth cut off list for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for NCWEB admissions 2026 on August 24, 2026. Candidates can check the programme-wise cutoff for the fourth round online on the admission portal at admission.du.ac.in.
According to the official press notice, the admissions to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) will begin today, August 25, 2026. The details of the cut-off percentage of marks for the fourth admission list at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart.
Press Release - 4th Cut-Off List 2026-2027 for NCWEB
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 Fourth Cut-Off Direct Link
Candidates can check the fourth cut off for the DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 online. The admission portal will host the links for the cut off which candidates can use to seek admission to their desired course and college. The official admission portal is admission.uod.ac.in. The links have been attached here.
How to apply for DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
- Enter your email and password to log in
- In the dashboard, click on the link for admission
- Apply for the admission to desired programme against the fourth cutoff list
- Check your eligibility and proceed with the steps
- Complete the admission process to submit
- Pay the online application fee
- Review and submit and download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026
For latest updates, candidates can keep checking the official website of DU at du.ac.in.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.