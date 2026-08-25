DU NCWEB 2026: Fourth Cut-Off List Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Admissions Begin Today, Link Here

DU NCWEB 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the fourth cut off list for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for NCWEB admissions 2026 on August 24, 2026. Candidates can check the programme-wise cutoff for the fourth round online on the admission portal at admission.du.ac.in.

According to the official press notice, the admissions to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) will begin today, August 25, 2026. The details of the cut-off percentage of marks for the fourth admission list at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart.

Press Release - 4th Cut-Off List 2026-2027 for NCWEB

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 Fourth Cut-Off Direct Link

Candidates can check the fourth cut off for the DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 online. The admission portal will host the links for the cut off which candidates can use to seek admission to their desired course and college. The official admission portal is admission.uod.ac.in. The links have been attached here.