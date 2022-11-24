DU NCWEB 5th Cut-off 2022 To Release on Nov 29 at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: As per the released dates earlier, the University of Delhi will issue the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG 5th cut-off list 2022 on November 29 for admission. Candidates who are yet to get admission can check the DU NCWEB 5th cutoff list 2022 for BA and B.Com programmes at ncweb.du.ac.in. Soon after that, the University will start the DU UG NCWEB admission process. Candidates can get admission through DU NCWEB 5th cutoff list 2022 till 1st December 2022.

DU NCWEB cut off list 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12. Earlier, the authorities released the DU NCWEB 4th cutoff list for BA and BCom on November 22, 2022.

DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off Admissions 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off List November 29 2022 DU NCWEB admission against 5th Cut-off list November 30 2022 (10 AM) Last date for DU NCWEB admission December 1 2022 (11.59 PM) College to complete approvals for admission December 2 2022 (5 PM) Last day of payment December 10 2022 (5 PM)

How To Download DU NCWEB 5th Cut-off List 2022?

The Delhi University NCWEB cut off for 5th round will be released in online mode in the form of PDF for BA and B.Com. Candidates who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB 5th cutoff list by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The 5th cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.

6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off List

As per the updates, the cut off list of B.Com is 73% for Hansraj College and 73% for Miranda House. For B.A programmes, the highest cut off is 85% is B.A (Prog.) Economics + Political Science, for B.A (History + Political Science) highest cut off is 75 percent. The online DU NCWEB admission will close on November 24 2022 at respective teaching centres.

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Approximately 7,000 Seat Allotted in Spot Round