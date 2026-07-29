DU NCWEB Admission 2026: First Cut Off Released for BA, BCom Programmes; Check Schedule Here
The Delhi University (DU) has released the first round cut off list for admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses for NCWEB the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, the first cut-off list was released on July 27, 2026, whereas the online admission process began on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
DU NCWEB Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the first round cut off list for admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses for NCWEB. Candidates can check the first cut-off list for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admissions to courses offered through different NCWEB teaching centres across Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session on the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the first cut-off list was released on July 27, 2026, whereas the online admission process began on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Candidates who meet the prescribed cut-off for their preferred teaching centre can check their status and proceed with the admissions to either confirm or reject their seats for their preferred programmes within the given timeline. Keep the important dates in mind as per the schedule provided here.
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026: Schedule and Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule and important dates related to DU NCWEB Admission 2026 here:
|Process
|Date
|Online Registration
|8th July, 2026-24th July, 2026
|1st Admission Cut-off
|Declaration
|27th July, 2026 (Monday)
|Candidates to apply for admission against 1st Cut-Off
|10:00 A.M. 28th July, 2026 (Tuesday)- 11:59 P.M. 30th July, 2026 (Thursday)
|College to complete approvals for admission against 1st Cut-Off
|Till 5:00 P.M. 31st July, 2026 (Friday)
|Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off
|5:00 P.M. 1st August, 2026 (Saturday)
|2nd Admission Cut-off
|Declaration
|03rd August, 2026 (Monday)
|Candidates to apply for admission against 2nd Cut-Off
|10:00 A.M. 4th August, 2026 (Tuesday)- 11:59 P.M. 6th August, 2026 (Thursday)
|College to complete approvals for admission against 2nd Cut-Off
|Till 5:00 P.M. 7th August, 2026 (Friday)
|Last day of payment by candidates against 2nd Cut-Off
|5:00 P.M. 08th August, 2026 (Saturday)
|3rd Admission Cut-off
|Declaration
|10th August, 2026 (Monday)
|Candidates to apply for admission against 3rd Cut-Off
|10:00 A.M. 11th August, 2026 (Tuesday)-11:59 P.M. 12th August, 2026 (Wednesday)
|College to complete approvals for admission against 3rd Cut-Off
|Till 5:00 P.M. 13th August, 2026 (Thursday)
|Last day of payment by candidates against 3rd Cut-Off
|5:00 P.M. 14th August, 2026 (Friday)
|Special Cut-off*
Subject to the vacant seats after the 1st-3rd Cut-off
|Declaration
|17th August, 2026 (Monday)
|Candidates to apply for admission against Special Cut-Off
|10:00 A.M. 18th August, 2026 (Tuesday)- 11:59 P.M. 20th August, 2026 (Thursday)
|College to complete approvals for admission against Special Cut-Off
|Till 5:00 P.M. 21 August, 2026 (Friday)
|Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off
|5:00 P.M. 22nd August, 2026 (Saturday)
|4th Admission Cut-off
|Declaration
|24th August, 2026 (Monday)
|Candidates to apply for admission against 4th Cut-Off
|10:00 A.M. 25th August, 2026 (Tuesday)- 11:59 P.M. 26th August, 2026 (Wednesday)
|College to complete approvals for admission against 4th Cut-Off
|Till 5:00 P.M. 27th August, 2026 (Thursday)
|Last day of payment by candidates against 4th Cut-Off
|5:00 P.M. 28th August, 2026 (Friday)
|5th Admission Cut-off
|Declaration
|31st August, 2026 (Monday)
|Candidates to apply for admission against 5th Cut-Off
|10:00 A.M. 1st September, 2026 (Tuesday)- 11:59 P.M. 2nd September, 2026 (Wednesday)
|College to complete approvals for admission against 5th Cut-Off
|Till 5:00 P.M. 3rd September, 2026 (Thursday)
|Last day of payment by candidates against 5th Cut-Off
|5:00 P.M. 4th September, 2026 (Friday)
|Special Drive
Subject to the vacant seats after the 1st-5th Cut-off and Special Cut-offs
|Declaration
|7th September, 2026 (Monday)
|Candidates to apply for admission against Special Drive Cut-Off
|10:00 A.M. 8th September, 2026 (Tuesday) 11:59 P.M. 9th September, 2026 (Wednesday)
|College to complete approvals for admission against Special Drive Cut-Off
|Till 5:00 P.M. 10th September, 2026 (Thursday)
|Last day of payment by candidates against Special Drive Cut-Off
|5:00 P.M. 13th September, 2026 (Friday)
In case seats are still vacant, further Cut-offs may be announced by the University to fill the same. If needed, the University may also conduct a special drive-in order to fill vacant seats against reserved category. The list will be displayed on the NCWEB website at ncweb.du.ac.in. Students can access her dashboard for admission from the link at admission.uod.ac.in.
Dedicated Phone Number for each NCWEB College Centre along with email (for admission queries/ grievance) will be posted on the website of the Notice Board before the cut-off List of the NCWEB Centres.
For NCWEB undergraduate programmes, admissions will be based on merit scores of class 12 marks, unlike the regular DU UG admissions held through the CUET-UG score-based CSAS framework.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.