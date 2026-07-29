DU NCWEB Admission 2026: First Cut Off Released for BA, BCom Programmes; Check Schedule Here

DU NCWEB Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the first round cut off list for admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses for NCWEB. Candidates can check the first cut-off list for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admissions to courses offered through different NCWEB teaching centres across Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session on the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the first cut-off list was released on July 27, 2026, whereas the online admission process began on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Candidates who meet the prescribed cut-off for their preferred teaching centre can check their status and proceed with the admissions to either confirm or reject their seats for their preferred programmes within the given timeline. Keep the important dates in mind as per the schedule provided here.