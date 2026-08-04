DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Second Cut-Off List Released at admission.uod.ac.in for BCom and BA Courses

DU NCWEB Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the second cut off for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for the academic year 2026-2027 on Monday, August 3, 2026. Candidates desirous of seeking admission through the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) will need to visit the official website of the University to complete the admission process at du.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the online admission process will begin from today, Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The details of the cut-off percentage of marks offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart.

2nd Cut-Off List 2026-2027 for NCWEB: Press Release - 2nd Cut-Off List 2026-2027 for NCWEB