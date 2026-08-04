DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Second Cut-Off List Released at admission.uod.ac.in for BCom and BA Courses
The Delhi University (DU) released the second cut off for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for the academic year 2026-2027 on August 3, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the University to complete the admission process at du.ac.in from today, Tuesday, August 4, 2026.
DU NCWEB Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the second cut off for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for the academic year 2026-2027 on Monday, August 3, 2026. Candidates desirous of seeking admission through the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) will need to visit the official website of the University to complete the admission process at du.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the online admission process will begin from today, Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The details of the cut-off percentage of marks offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart.
2nd Cut-Off List 2026-2027 for NCWEB: Press Release - 2nd Cut-Off List 2026-2027 for NCWEB
DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Important Dates and Schedule
Candidates must keep the following dates in mind while appearing for the second round of admissions for NCWEB BA and BCom courses:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Cutoff
|August 3, 2026
|Apply for admission against 2nd cutoff
|August 4 - 6, 2026
|Colleges to complete approval
|August 7, 2026
|Last date for payment by candidate
|August 8, 2026
How to register for DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
- Enter your email id and password to register
- Click on the application form for Ward Quota
- Enter your required details
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Review and submit the DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.