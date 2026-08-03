DU NCWEB 2026 Second Cutoff Today at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Admission Schedule
DU NCWEB Admission 2026 second cutoff list to be released online soon. Candidates can check the cutoff list and apply for admission through their login link on the admission portal.
DU NCWEB Admission 2026: The Delhi NCWEB Round 2cutoff will be announced online today, August 3, 2026. Students eligible for admission to NCWEB courses will be able to check the cutoffs and apply for admission through the link on the website.
After the NCWEB Round 2 cutoff result is announced, students can apply for admission from August 4 to 6, 2026. Colleges will complete the approval for admissions by August 7, 2026, and the last day of fee payment for admissions is August 8, 2026.
According to reports, nearly 12,000 seats have been filled in the first round of counselling. Admissions are now open to 15,200 remaining seats for the BA, BCom programmes. As per data available, NCWEB has received a total of 21,500 applications this year.
DU NCWEB Round 2 Admission 2026 - Click Here (Available Soon)
NCWEB Admission 2026: Important Dates
Based on the cutoffs released, candidates must submit the applications. Check the dates for the application and admission process here.
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Cutoff
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August 3, 2026
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Apply for admission against 2nd cutoff
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August 4 to 6, 2026
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Colleges to complete approval
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August 7, 2026
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Last date for payment by candidate
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August 8, 2026
Steps to Download the DU NCWEB Round 2 Cutoffs
The Delhi University NCWEB Round 2 cutoffs will be available online soon. Candidates who have applied for admissions can download their allotment status through the link online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DU NCWEB
Step 2: Click on Admissions
Step 3: Click on the admission window
Step 4: Click on the Round 2 cutoff link
Step 5: Log in using the credentials
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Submit the application for further approval
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.