DU NCWEB 2026 Second Cutoff Today at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Admission Schedule

DU NCWEB Admission 2026: The Delhi NCWEB Round 2cutoff will be announced online today, August 3, 2026. Students eligible for admission to NCWEB courses will be able to check the cutoffs and apply for admission through the link on the website.

After the NCWEB Round 2 cutoff result is announced, students can apply for admission from August 4 to 6, 2026. Colleges will complete the approval for admissions by August 7, 2026, and the last day of fee payment for admissions is August 8, 2026.

According to reports, nearly 12,000 seats have been filled in the first round of counselling. Admissions are now open to 15,200 remaining seats for the BA, BCom programmes. As per data available, NCWEB has received a total of 21,500 applications this year.