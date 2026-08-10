DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Third Round College-wise Cut off OUT at ncweb.du.ac.in - Details Here
Delhi University's NCWEB released the third college-wise cutoff list for 2026 today, August 10. Students can view the list on the official website and complete their admissions from August 11 to 14.
DU NCWEB Cut Off 2026: The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, NCWEB, has released its third cutoff list for 2026 today, August 10, 2026. Students can find the list on the official website at ncweb.du.ac.in. Admissions based on this third list will happen from August 11 to 12. Colleges will approve these admissions by August 13. Finally, students need to pay their admission fees by August 14. The DU NCWEB 2026 cutoff is prepared based on the CUET result, no.of available seats in DU, total registrations, and other details. Candidates can check the article to know more about the DU NCWEB cut-off 2026.
DU NCWEB Cut-Off Dates 2026
Check out the below table for dates and events marked for the particular day for better understanding:
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Events
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Dates
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DU NCWEB third cut off list 2026
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August 10, 2026
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Admission against third cutoff list
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August 11 to 12, 2026
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College to complete approvals for admission against 3rd Cut-Off
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Till August 13, 2026
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Last date to pay the admission fee
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August 14, 2026
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Admission against the fifth cutoff list
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September 1 to 2, 2026
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Final Admission Process Conclusion Date
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September 13, 2026
- Check Direct Link: DU NCWEB Cut-Off List 2026 for BA
- Check Direct Link: DU NCWEB Cut-Off List 2026 for BBA
DU NCWEB Admission Key Figures
The below table highlights the major and key admission details, check for your understanding:
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Metric
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Approx Details
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Total Seats Available (BA & B.Com)
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15,200
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Total Applications Received
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21,500
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Seats Filled (After 1st & 2nd Cutoff)
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13,000
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Total College Teaching Centers
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26
How to Check DU NCWEB Cut Off 2026?
Students can check and download the DU NCWEB 2026 cut-off list by following the simple steps mentioned below.
- Visit the official website ncweb.du.ac.in
- Search and go to the “News and Updates” section.
- Click on the “DU NCWEB cut off 2026” link available.
- Choose the subject for which you want to check the cut-off marks.
- The cut-off list will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format.
- Students can download the DU NCWEB cut-off 2026 PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.