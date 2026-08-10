DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Third Round College-wise Cut off OUT at ncweb.du.ac.in - Details Here

DU NCWEB Cut Off 2026: The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, NCWEB, has released its third cutoff list for 2026 today, August 10, 2026. Students can find the list on the official website at ncweb.du.ac.in. Admissions based on this third list will happen from August 11 to 12. Colleges will approve these admissions by August 13. Finally, students need to pay their admission fees by August 14. The DU NCWEB 2026 cutoff is prepared based on the CUET result, no.of available seats in DU, total registrations, and other details. Candidates can check the article to know more about the DU NCWEB cut-off 2026.

DU NCWEB Cut-Off Dates 2026

Check out the below table for dates and events marked for the particular day for better understanding: