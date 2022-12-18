DU NCWEB PG 2022: Second Admission List Tomorrow, Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the schedule for admissions to PG courses. The second admission list will be released tomorrow December 19, 2022, at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates under NCWEB category who are interested in pursuing various Postgraduate programmes at DU colleges can check the second merit list and apply for further process for the academic year 2022-24.

Moreover, the aspirants are also required to fill in the online application form against the second admission list from December 20 at 10 am and the last date to apply will be December 21, 2022 (11:59 pm).

As per the notification given by Delhi University, after the registration process for second merit lits, the colleges and institutions affiliated with DU will have to complete the verification process. Also, they have to approve and accept the applications submitted by candidates.

Steps to check DU PG NCWEB 2nd Admission List 2022

Candidates interested in pursuing postgraduate courses from NCWEB at DU will have to check the second admission list and participate in further online admission procedures 2022. Following are the steps to help you check the second allotment list.

Step 1 - Go to the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2 - Click on the NCWEB section ‘NCWEB’ available on the homepage

Step 3 - After this, click on ‘DU PG NCWEB second admission list’ tab

Step 4 - DU NCWEB second admission list 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Carefully check the DU NCWEB cut-off released

Step 6 - Download the list for further reference

Candidates who secure admission in the second admission list will have to make the payment of admission fee for Postgraduate courses offered at DU 2022. The candidates who seek admission to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board must carefully fill in all the details and submit their applications latest by Decembe 22, 2202 up to 22:59 pm at the DU’s online portal.

For further admission process 2022, Delhi University will probably release the third admission list for NCWEB PG on December 24, 2022. Additionally, the university has informed al eligible candidates that they need to login to the PG admissions online portal available to complete the fee payment process. Subsequent admission lists and schedule notice will also be announced if needed.

