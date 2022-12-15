    DU NCWEB PG Admission Registration 2022 Against 1st Merit List Closes Today, Apply Soon at ncweb.du.ac.in

    DU PG NCWEB Admissions 2022: Delhi University will close the admission registration for DU NCWEB against the 1st cutoff list today. Candidates can register for DU PG NCWEB admission 2022 at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Get direct link here

    Updated: Dec 15, 2022 16:32 IST
    DU NCWEB PG Admission Registration 2022

    DU NCWEB PG Admission Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi will be closing Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) PG admission registration window 2022 today - December 16, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the 1st merit list can register for DU PG NCWEB admission 2022 in online mode at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. 

    The colleges can complete the approvals for DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 till December 16. Candidates willing to get admission to have to pay the fees till the specified dates. As per the announced schedule, the DU PG NCWEB 2nd admission merit list will be released on December 19, 2022.  

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Against 1st Merit List - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last date for registration against DU PG NCWEB 1st merit list

    December 15, 2022 (11.59 PM)

    Verification and approval by respective colleges

    December 16, 2022 (1 PM)

    Last date for fee payment for admission

    December 16, 2022 (11.59 PM)

    How To Register for DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Against 1st Merit List? 

    Candidates who are yet to take admission in DU and have met the 1st PG NCWEB cutoff can register at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Also, only female candidates can apply for admission under the NCWEB. Check below the steps to know how to register for DU PG NCWEB admission - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of DU PG NCWEB - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on PG NCWEB registration link.
    • 3rd Step - Now, login with email, password, and captcha code.
    • 4th Step - Fill in all the details, and upload the specified documents.
    • 5th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the DU PG NCWEB form.  

    DU NCWEB PG Merit List 2022

    Once the admission process against the 1st merit list of DU NCWEB gets over, the officials will publish the PG 2nd merit list. On December 19, DU will release the DU PG NCWEB second admission list on its official website. The admission process will be held from December 20 to 21. The colleges will verify and approve admissions against the DU PG NCWEB 2nd admission list until December 22, and the deadline to make the fee payment is on the same date. 

