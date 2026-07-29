DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 Under Ward Quota Begins at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in; Apply Till August 7

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026: In a latest notice, the University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), is inviting Applications from Undergraduate students under the Ward quota for admission to the NCWEB for the Academic Session 2026-27. The last date to apply online for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG admissions is August 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register and apply online for the admissions at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

Official Notice: Notice - UG Courses under Ward Quota

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026: Important Documents Required

The following documents are required to submit along with application (physically) at the office of the NCWEB Board: