DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 Under Ward Quota Begins at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in; Apply Till August 7
The Delhi University (DU) is inviting Applications from Undergraduate students under the Ward quota for admission to the NCWEB for the Academic Session 2026-27 on the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The last date to apply online for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG admissions is August 7, 2026.
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026: In a latest notice, the University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), is inviting Applications from Undergraduate students under the Ward quota for admission to the NCWEB for the Academic Session 2026-27. The last date to apply online for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG admissions is August 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register and apply online for the admissions at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.
Official Notice: Notice - UG Courses under Ward Quota
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026: Important Documents Required
The following documents are required to submit along with application (physically) at the office of the NCWEB Board:
- Copy of the online DU Registration Form
- 10th Class Certificate
- 12th Class Marksheet
- Any one of the following address proofs in the name of the candidate:
- Aadhar Card
- Voter Id Card
- Passport
- Driving license
- Ration Card
- Employee's Certificate issued by University of Delhi in the name of the parent of the candidate.
How to register for DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
- Enter your email id and password to register
- Click on the application form for Ward Quota
- Enter your required details
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Review and submit the DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 Under Ward Quota
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