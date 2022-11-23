DU NCWEB UG Admission Registration 2022 Against 4th Cut-Off List Begins at ncweb.du.ac.in, Apply Till 24 Nov

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has begun Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG admission registration 2022 from today - 23rd November 2022. Candidates meeting the DU NCWEB 4th cutoff can register for admission in online mode at ncweb.du.ac.in. They can register for DU NCWEB admission 2022 for BA and B.Com programmes against 4th cutoff list till 24th November.

The colleges can complete the approvals for DU NCWEB UG admission 2022 till 25th November. As per the announced date, the DU NCWEB 5th cutoff list will be released on 29th November 2022. Earlier, Delhi University released the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off list.

DU NCWEB 4th Admission Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off Admissions 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB admission against 4th Cut-off list 23rd November 2022 (10 AM) Last date for admission 24th November 2022 (11.59 PM) College to complete approvals for admission 25th November 2022 (5 PM) Last day of payment 26th November 2022 (5 PM)

How To Register for DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Against 4th Cut-off List?

Candidates who are yet to take admission to DU and have met the 4th NCWEB cutoff can register at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. Also, only female candidates can apply for admission under the NCWEB. Check below the steps to know how to complete DU NCWEB admission registration -

1st Step - Go to the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on NCWEB registration link.

3rd Step - Now, login with email, password, captcha code.

4th Step - Fill in all the details, upload the specified documents.

5th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the DU NCWEB form.

DU NCWEB Cutoff 2022

The Delhi University NCWEB cut-off 2022 includes category, college and course-wise score/marks based on the DU best of four marks of candidates in Class 12 or qualifying exam. while other DU colleges are offering admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores.

The NCWEB offers undergraduate Arts (BA) and Commerce (BCom) programmes that includes a postgraduate degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, and Sanskrit at 26 designated NCWEB centres for UG candidates and one for PG.

