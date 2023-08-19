DU Not Special, Can't Make Exception in CUET Admissions; Says Delhi High Court

DU UG Admissions 2023: Delhi High Court has clarified that when other central universities are granting admissions to students on the basis of CUET scores, Delhi University is not special to make an exception in this case. There is no need for DU to offer admissions on the basis of CLAT into the recently launched 5-year integrated law courses.

During the hearing of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Delhi University’s notification issued on August 4, 2023, the division bench of Cheif Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said, “Under the National Education Policy, once the decision is taken by the Government of India, Ministry of Education that admissions are to be done in Central Universities only on the basis of CUET, then you are not special.”

The court gave time to the varsity’s counsel to file a counter affidavit in the case. The matter was listed for hearing on August 25, 2023. Further, the court granted time to the Union of India to file a response or seek the right directives in the matter.

However, the bench asserted that in case, no counter affidavit is submitted before or till the next hearing, the case will then be heard finally on interim relief.

The counsel for Delhi University has said that the authorities can not issue any advertisement regarding 5-year LLB admissions till the next date of hearing.

Delhi University Student Files PIL Against Unjust Admission Condition for Law Courses

The PIL was filed by Prince Singh, a student of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. In his case, the varsity, in the impugned notice, imposed an unreasonable and arbitrary condition that admission to 5-year integrated law courses would be done solely on the basis of the CLAT 2023 result. This move violates the fundamental right to equality guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

The plea reads, “That the condition imposed for admission to the Five-year Integrated Law Courses at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi is wholly unreasonable and arbitrary. It lacks any intelligible differentia and has no rational nexus with the object of admission to the Five-year Integrated Law Courses at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.”

The Respondents to The PIL are the Faculty of Law, Delhi University, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University, and Union of India via the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission.

