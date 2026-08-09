DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Phase 2 Registration Begins, Check Important Dates And Details
Delhi University has started Phase 2 registration for One-Year PG Admissions 2026-27. Candidates can register till 11:59 pm on August 10, 2026 through the official DU PG admission portal pgportal.uod.ac.in
The University of Delhi (DU) has started the Phase 2 registration process for admission to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The Phase 2 registration window began on August 8, 2026, and candidates can complete the process until August 10, 2026, at 11:59 pm.
Students applying in Phase 2 must select the courses relevant to their programme and academic requirements. Before making their selections, candidates should carefully check the total number of credits required to acquire a major, along with their SGPA and CGPA, to ensure that they meet the prescribed requirements. The registration process is being conducted through DU’s official One-Year PG admission portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date, Details
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Phase 2 registration begins
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August 8, 2026
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Last date to register
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August 10, 2026
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Registration deadline
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11:59 pm
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Official registration portal
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pgportal.uod.ac.in
DU PG One-Year Phase 2 Registration Direct Link
How To Register For DU One-Year PG Phase 2?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:
1. Visit the official DU PG portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in.
2. Click on the “PG-One Year (Regular and SOL)” option available on the homepage.
3. Enter the required details, including the enrolment number and date of birth.
4. Click on “Verify and Send OTP” and complete the verification process.
5. Proceed with the Phase 2 registration and select the required course(s).
6. Pay the applicable fee and submit the registration form.
Candidates should note that Phase 2 registration is required only for courses whose academic sessions have not yet commenced. Students should check the status of the respective courses before registering. Details of courses and other admission-related updates can be accessed through DU’s official admission website, admission.uod.ac.in.
Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. They should also carefully verify their academic details and course selections before submitting the application.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.