DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Phase 2 Registration Begins, Check Important Dates And Details

Delhi University has started Phase 2 registration for One-Year PG Admissions 2026-27. Candidates can register till 11:59 pm on August 10, 2026 through the official DU PG admission portal pgportal.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the Phase 2 registration process for admission to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The Phase 2 registration window began on August 8, 2026, and candidates can complete the process until August 10, 2026, at 11:59 pm. Students applying in Phase 2 must select the courses relevant to their programme and academic requirements. Before making their selections, candidates should carefully check the total number of credits required to acquire a major, along with their SGPA and CGPA, to ensure that they meet the prescribed requirements. The registration process is being conducted through DU’s official One-Year PG admission portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in. DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Important Dates Event Date, Details Phase 2 registration begins August 8, 2026 Last date to register August 10, 2026 Registration deadline 11:59 pm Official registration portal pgportal.uod.ac.in

DU PG One-Year Phase 2 Registration Direct Link How To Register For DU One-Year PG Phase 2? Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process: 1. Visit the official DU PG portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in. 2. Click on the “PG-One Year (Regular and SOL)” option available on the homepage. 3. Enter the required details, including the enrolment number and date of birth. 4. Click on “Verify and Send OTP” and complete the verification process. 5. Proceed with the Phase 2 registration and select the required course(s). 6. Pay the applicable fee and submit the registration form. Candidates should note that Phase 2 registration is required only for courses whose academic sessions have not yet commenced. Students should check the status of the respective courses before registering. Details of courses and other admission-related updates can be accessed through DU’s official admission website, admission.uod.ac.in.