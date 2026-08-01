DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Registration Window Closed, Application Correction Begins Today at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) has closed the registration window for one-year PG programmes on July 31, 2026. Candidates who wish to correct their applications will be able to edit it online on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in till 11:59 PM today, August 1, 2026.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has closed the registration window for one-year PG programmes on July 31, 2026. Candidates who wish to correct their applications will be able to edit it online on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The application window will be live from 12 noon to 11:59 PM today, August 1, 2026.
The last date for completing Phase I and II registration for One Year Post-Graduate Programmes is July 31, 2026, 11:59 PM. A correction window for already registered candidates for One Year Post-Graduate Programmes will be live from 12 noon to 11:59 PM, 1 August 2026.
How to edit DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Application Form?
Candidates will be able to edit their DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Application Form by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- Under th e’One Year PG Admissions 2026-27’, click on the “Registration Link - https://pgportal.uod.ac.in/”
- Click on ‘PG - One Year”
- Enter your application number and password
- In the dashboard, click on the link to edit forms
- Edit your fields in the application form
- Review and carefully submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Application Form
All candidates who wish to edit their personal profile or academic details may do so during the correction window.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to the DU One-Year PG Admission 2026:
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Admission Program
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Dates
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DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 registration dates
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July 31, 2026, 11:59 PM
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DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 application correction start date
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August 1, 2026 from 12 PM
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DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 application correction last date
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August 1, 2026 until 11:59 PM
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in for any updates and information. The official website for DU is du.ac.in, whereas the DU one-year PG portal is pgportal.uod.ac.in.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.