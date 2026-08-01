DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Registration Window Closed, Application Correction Begins Today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has closed the registration window for one-year PG programmes on July 31, 2026. Candidates who wish to correct their applications will be able to edit it online on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The application window will be live from 12 noon to 11:59 PM today, August 1, 2026.

The last date for completing Phase I and II registration for One Year Post-Graduate Programmes is July 31, 2026, 11:59 PM. A correction window for already registered candidates for One Year Post-Graduate Programmes will be live from 12 noon to 11:59 PM, 1 August 2026.

How to edit DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Application Form?

Candidates will be able to edit their DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Application Form by following the mentioned steps: