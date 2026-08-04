DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Seats Enhanced, SOL Results to be Integrated Soon, Read Notice Here
The University of Delhi (UoD) has declared an enhancement of seats for 1 year PG programmes for academic session 2026-27. Additionally, the University is also gearing up to integrate the results for SOL results.
In a latest announcement, the University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has announced the enhancement of seats for the One-Year Postgraduate Programme for academic session 2026-27. According to the notification, the admission to these seats will be done as per the criteria mentioned in the PG Bulletin of Information 2026-27.
The notice mentions that admission to the One-Year PG Programme for students who have majored in a discipline through the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme in B.A./B.Com./B.Sc. (Multicore Programmes) is under active consideration of the University for the academic year 2026-27. Hence the first round of admission to the One-Year PG admissions, a decision shall soon be taken in this regard. Candidates can read the detailed notice here.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: SOL to be Integrated
The University, in a similar decision, has announced the process of integrating the results of the students who have passed Four Year Undergraduate Programmes from the School of Open Learning (SOL) on the One Year Postgraduate registration portal. This will allow candidates who pursued their 4 year UG courses in distance learning from DU SOL will also be eligible for the One-Year PG programme offered by the University.
The fourth year students whose results have been recently declared by the School of Opening Learning (SOL) will be able to complete their second phase of registration shortly.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website at admission.uod.ac.in for any updates and information and the official website of the University at du.ac.in.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.