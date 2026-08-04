DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Seats Enhanced, SOL Results to be Integrated Soon, Read Notice Here

In a latest announcement, the University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has announced the enhancement of seats for the One-Year Postgraduate Programme for academic session 2026-27. According to the notification, the admission to these seats will be done as per the criteria mentioned in the PG Bulletin of Information 2026-27.

The notice mentions that admission to the One-Year PG Programme for students who have majored in a discipline through the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme in B.A./B.Com./B.Sc. (Multicore Programmes) is under active consideration of the University for the academic year 2026-27. Hence the first round of admission to the One-Year PG admissions, a decision shall soon be taken in this regard. Candidates can read the detailed notice here.

Notification - Admission to One-Year Postgraduate Programme