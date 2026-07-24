DU One-Year PG Admissions 2026 Phase 2 Registrations Begin at pgportal.uod.ac.in, Link to Apply Here
The Delhi University (DU) has started the phase 2 registration for the four-year undergraduate programme admissions for academic year 2026-27 on the dedicated One-Year PG Admission portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in. The portal was launched on July 23, 2026 for candidates to select the courses that will lead to the award of a Major in the relevant discipline.
DU One-Year PG Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released a notice regarding the four-year undergraduate programme admissions for academic year 2026-27. According to the notice, the registration for the phase 2 of admissions has started on the dedicated One-Year PG Admission portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in. The portal was launched on July 23, 2026 for candidates to select the courses that will lead to the award of a Major in the relevant discipline.
Official Notice: Public Notice - Postgraduate Admissions: One Year
DU One-Year PG Admissions 2026 Phases
The registration process is divided into two parts: Phase I and Phase II.
- Phase I: In this phase, the candidates are required to fill in and verify their personal details. This phase has been live since July 4, 2026.
- Phase II: This phase commenced on July 23, 2026.
Delhi University 1 Year PG Admission 2026: Important Note
- According to the notice, in the Phase-II, candidates must select the courses that will lead to the award of a Major in the relevant discipline.
- Applicants are advised to check and verify the total number of credits required for acquiring a Major, SGPA and CGPA. Students whose results are awaited, will be able to proceed to Phase II after the declaration of their 8th Semester results.
- Candidates must refer to the official website of the University for all updates and schedules.
For latest updates, students are advised to keep checking the official website at du.ac.in and the admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.