DU One-Year PG Admissions 2026 Phase 2 Registrations Begin at pgportal.uod.ac.in, Link to Apply Here

DU One-Year PG Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released a notice regarding the four-year undergraduate programme admissions for academic year 2026-27. According to the notice, the registration for the phase 2 of admissions has started on the dedicated One-Year PG Admission portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in. The portal was launched on July 23, 2026 for candidates to select the courses that will lead to the award of a Major in the relevant discipline.

Official Notice: Public Notice - Postgraduate Admissions: One Year

DU One-Year PG Admissions 2026 Phases

The registration process is divided into two parts: Phase I and Phase II.