  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU PG 2023 Mid-Entry registration ends today at admission.uod.ac.in, get direct link here

DU PG 2023 Mid-Entry registration ends today at admission.uod.ac.in, get direct link here

DU PG Admission 2023: The registration window for mid-entry admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will end today. Candidates can apply on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in by 4.59 PM. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 9, 2023 10:25 IST
DU PG 2023 Mid-Entry registration ends today
DU PG 2023 Mid-Entry registration ends today

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the registration for mid-entry admission to postgraduate courses today: September 9. Candidates who have not yet fill the form can apply for DU PG admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at admission.uod.ac.in till 4.59 PM. The admission through the DU CSAS PG mid-entry will be in accordance with seat availability.

According to the university, candidates who could not apply for DU PG 2023 during the previous rounds can register during the mid-entry window. To apply, they will be required to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee which is non-refundable. The CSAS PG 3rd allocation list will be released on September 11, 2023.

DU PG 2023 Mid-Entry Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Delhi University PG Admission 2023 Dates 

The PG classes at DU commenced on September 1, 2023. However, the counselling is still ongoing. Candidates can check the table to know the dates for DU PG 3rd round allocation: 

Events 

Dates 

DU PG third round seat allotment result

September 11, 2023

Verification and approval of online applications

September 11 to 14, 2023

Seat acceptance 

September 11 to 13, 2023

Last date for online payment of admission fees

September 15, 2023

How to apply for DU PG mid-entry admission 2023?

Only those candidates who could not apply for the DU PG CSAS registration within the registration window can apply for the same through mid-entry as per the university. Know steps to fill Delhi University mid-entry form: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PG admissions tab and then the registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the required information and submit

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 Registration Close Today, Get Direct Link Here To Apply
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023