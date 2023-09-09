DU PG 2023 Mid-Entry registration ends today at admission.uod.ac.in, get direct link here

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the registration for mid-entry admission to postgraduate courses today: September 9. Candidates who have not yet fill the form can apply for DU PG admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at admission.uod.ac.in till 4.59 PM. The admission through the DU CSAS PG mid-entry will be in accordance with seat availability.

According to the university, candidates who could not apply for DU PG 2023 during the previous rounds can register during the mid-entry window. To apply, they will be required to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee which is non-refundable. The CSAS PG 3rd allocation list will be released on September 11, 2023.

Delhi University PG Admission 2023 Dates

The PG classes at DU commenced on September 1, 2023. However, the counselling is still ongoing. Candidates can check the table to know the dates for DU PG 3rd round allocation:

Events Dates DU PG third round seat allotment result September 11, 2023 Verification and approval of online applications September 11 to 14, 2023 Seat acceptance September 11 to 13, 2023 Last date for online payment of admission fees September 15, 2023

How to apply for DU PG mid-entry admission 2023?

Only those candidates who could not apply for the DU PG CSAS registration within the registration window can apply for the same through mid-entry as per the university. Know steps to fill Delhi University mid-entry form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PG admissions tab and then the registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required information and submit

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

