DU PG 5th Merit List 2022 Releases for few Courses, Check Admission List at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Merit List 2022 (OUT): The University of Delhi has released the DU PG 5th merit list 2022 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for admission to PG programmes can download the DU 5th merit list at admission.uod.ac.in. DU 5th admission list 2022 will include the category, college and course-wise scores.

Applicants who are shortlisted in DU PG fifth admission list can accept the allocated seat between December 27 to December 28. The DU colleges will verify and approve applications following the release of the merit list or seat allocation list. Candidates must pay the admission fee before December 30 to confirm their admission.

DU PG 5th Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU PG Admission Dates 2022

Events Dates DU PG admission against 5th List December 27, 2022 Last date for admission December 28, 2022 College to complete approvals for admission December 27 to 29, 2022 Last day of payment December 30, 2022

How To Download DU PG 5th Merit List 2022?

The admission list for 5th round is available in the form of a PDF. Candidates who are yet to get admission can download the DU PG 5th merit list 2022 by following the steps given below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU - admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - PG tab.

5th Step - The 5th merit list for programmes will appear.

6th Step - Click on the list as per the subject applied for and download the same.

DU PG Admission Through CUET

Earlier, Delhi University announced that postgraduate admissions will be conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic year. The DU academic council passed a proposal to change the PG admission pattern in November.

Under the current admissions policy, 50 percent of admissions are made directly to students who have completed bachelor's degrees from the university based on their performance in their qualifying examinations. The remaining 50% of seats are filled based on candidates' postgraduate entrance test scores.

Also Read: DU PG NCWEB 2022 Admission Registration Begins Against 3rd Merit List Today, Check Details Here