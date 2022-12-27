    DU PG Admission 2022: Register against 5th Merit List From Today, Get Direct Link Here

    DU PG 2022 Admission List: Delhi University has started the admissions against the DU PG 5th merit list today-December 27, 2022. Once available, candidates can fill out the application form at admission.uod.ac.in. Check details here

    Updated: Dec 27, 2022 12:59 IST
    DU PG Admission 2022, fifth list will start today
    DU PG Admission 2022, fifth list will start today

    DU PG 5th Admission List 2022: University of Delhi (DU) is going to start the admission process against the DU PG 5th admission list today-December 27, 2022. Candidates must accept the allotted seats and apply for admission against DU PG 5th admission list 2022 on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. They can fill out the registration form till December 28, 2022. 

    As per the official schedule, colleges/departments will verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the DU PG merit list till December 29, 2022. Candidates can pay the required fee against the DU PG 5th merit list till December 30, 2022. The DU PG 2022 admission list consists of the name of the candidate, college, course, form number, category, and sub-category.

    Admission against DU PG 5th Merit List- Direct Link (Available Today)

    DU PG Admission 2022: 5th Merit List Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Candidates to Apply

    December 27 (10.00 am) to 28, 2022 (11.59 pm)

    Verification and approval by colleges against the 5th merit list

    December 27 (10.00 am) to 29, 2022 (5.00 pm)

    Last date of fee payment

    December 30, 2022 (11.59 pm)

    How To Apply Against DU PG 5th Merit List?

    Delhi University is going to start admissions against the DU PG 5th merit list today-December 27,2022. Candidates can apply for admission on the official website i.e.  admission.uod.ac.in. They can follow these steps to apply-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.admission.uod.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on the PG admission portal
    • Step 3: Log in with registered ID and password
    • Step 4: Fill required details and upload documents
    • Step 5: Pay admission fee and download admission letter
    • Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

    DU PG 5th Merit List

    Delhi University has released the 5th merit list for a few PG Courses including M.A. Hindi, M.A. Punjabi, M.A. Economics, etc. Candidates can download the DU PG fifth merit list and apply for admission on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in.

    Also Read: DU PG NCWEB 2022 Admission Registration Begins Against 3rd Merit List Today, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    Can I appy for admission against DU PG Admission 2022 5th list in online mode?

    Yes. You can apply for DU PG Admission 2022 5th list in online mode.

    Till when can I apply for DU PG admission 2022 against 5th list 2022?

    You can apply till December 29 against DU PG 5th admission list 2022.

    What is the last date of fee payment?

    Candidates can pay fee against DU PG admission 2022 5th list till December 30.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification