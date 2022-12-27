DU PG Admission 2022: Register against 5th Merit List From Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU PG 5th Admission List 2022: University of Delhi (DU) is going to start the admission process against the DU PG 5th admission list today-December 27, 2022. Candidates must accept the allotted seats and apply for admission against DU PG 5th admission list 2022 on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. They can fill out the registration form till December 28, 2022.

As per the official schedule, colleges/departments will verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the DU PG merit list till December 29, 2022. Candidates can pay the required fee against the DU PG 5th merit list till December 30, 2022. The DU PG 2022 admission list consists of the name of the candidate, college, course, form number, category, and sub-category.

DU PG Admission 2022: 5th Merit List Schedule

Event Date Candidates to Apply December 27 (10.00 am) to 28, 2022 (11.59 pm) Verification and approval by colleges against the 5th merit list December 27 (10.00 am) to 29, 2022 (5.00 pm) Last date of fee payment December 30, 2022 (11.59 pm)

How To Apply Against DU PG 5th Merit List?

Delhi University is going to start admissions against the DU PG 5th merit list today-December 27,2022. Candidates can apply for admission on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. They can follow these steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the PG admission portal

Step 3: Log in with registered ID and password

Step 4: Fill required details and upload documents

Step 5: Pay admission fee and download admission letter

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

DU PG 5th Merit List

Delhi University has released the 5th merit list for a few PG Courses including M.A. Hindi, M.A. Punjabi, M.A. Economics, etc. Candidates can download the DU PG fifth merit list and apply for admission on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in.

