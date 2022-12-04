DU PG Admission 2022: Last Day To Apply Against 1st Merit List Today, Check Revised Schedule Here

DU PG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi will close the registration window for the 1st DU PG merit list today, December 4, 2022. Candidates can apply against DU PG 1st merit list 2022 till 11:59 pm. They can apply for DU PG admission on the official website - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

The university has revised the schedule of DU PG admission 2022 according to which the colleges will verify the applications and approve admissions of candidates till 5 PM on December 5. Earlier the last date for candidates to apply online and upload all relevant documents was December 3, 2022 (5 pm).

DU PG Admission Against 1st Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU PG Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply against 1st PG merit list December 4, 2022 till 11.59 pm Departments/ Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates December 5, 2022 till 5 pm Payments against 1st merit list December 6, 2022 (12 pm)

How To Apply for DU PG Admission 2022 Against 1st Merit List?

Candidates whose names are on the admission list are eligible to apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal-admission.uod.ac.in. Go through the steps to know how to apply for DU PG admission 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, login with registration number and password.

3rd Step - Fill up the application form and upload the relevant documents.

4th Step - Pay the application fee and submit the same.

5th Step - Now, download the application form and save it for future references.

Candidates must note that the dates have been changed only for the first merit list and dates for the other two subsequent lists remain the same and have not been changed. As per the guidelines issued, “On the declaration of the admission list/s, the candidates must refer to the website of the University, website of the Department to check if s(he) has been shortlisted for provisional admission.”

DU PG Admission 2022

The Delhi University PG 2nd admission merit list is scheduled to be released on December 7 and the third admission list will be published on December 12, 2022. To apply for admission against the DU PG admission list, candidates first need to visit the DU admission portal.

Also Read: UGC Updated HEIs List: 3 New Universities Added for Online Degree Programme