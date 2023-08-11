DU PG Admission 2023: Application Window For CSAS Portal Closes, Here's What to do Next

  1. Home
DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has closed the registration window for postgraduate admissions on the Common Seat Allocation Portal (CSAS). Candidates can check the DU PG 1st merit list 2023 on August 17. 

Updated: Aug 11, 2023 13:18 IST
DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi, DU has closed the registration window for postgraduate admissions on the Common Seat Allocation Portal (CSAS). The authorities will release the first allocation list on August 17, 2023. Candidates can check the DU 1st merit list 2023 on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG 1st merit list 2023 will be based on the results of the CUET PG paper. However, the CUET PG paper results will not be considered for the programmes where the audition test or the sports proficiency test is compulsory. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the next steps after the closure of the DU PG admission 2023 registrations. 

DU PG Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the DU PG Admission 2023 important dates below:

DU PG Admission 2023 Round 1

Declaration of first allocation list

August 17

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat

August 17 to 20

Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications

August 17 to 21

Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates

August 22

DU PG Admission 2023 Round 2 

Release of second allocation list

August 25

Acceptance of allotted seats

August 25 to 28

Colleges to Verify and approve the online applications

August 26 to 29

Deadline for online payment of fees by the candidates

August 30

Mid-entry

August 31 to September 1

        DU PG Round 3 and admission with supernumerary seat dates

Release of allocation list

September 4

Acceptance of allotted seats

September 4 to 7

Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications

September 5 to 8

Deadline for fee payment

September 9

The university will announce additional rounds depending on the availability of seats. The PG classes will begin on September 1, 2023.

