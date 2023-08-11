DU PG Admission 2023: Application Window For CSAS Portal Closes, Here's What to do Next

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi, DU has closed the registration window for postgraduate admissions on the Common Seat Allocation Portal (CSAS). The authorities will release the first allocation list on August 17, 2023. Candidates can check the DU 1st merit list 2023 on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG 1st merit list 2023 will be based on the results of the CUET PG paper. However, the CUET PG paper results will not be considered for the programmes where the audition test or the sports proficiency test is compulsory. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the next steps after the closure of the DU PG admission 2023 registrations.

DU PG Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the DU PG Admission 2023 important dates below:

DU PG Admission 2023 Round 1 Declaration of first allocation list August 17 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat August 17 to 20 Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications August 17 to 21 Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates August 22 DU PG Admission 2023 Round 2 Release of second allocation list August 25 Acceptance of allotted seats August 25 to 28 Colleges to Verify and approve the online applications August 26 to 29 Deadline for online payment of fees by the candidates August 30 Mid-entry August 31 to September 1 DU PG Round 3 and admission with supernumerary seat dates Release of allocation list September 4 Acceptance of allotted seats September 4 to 7 Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications September 5 to 8 Deadline for fee payment September 9

The university will announce additional rounds depending on the availability of seats. The PG classes will begin on September 1, 2023.

Also Read: DU Third Merit List 2023 Date: Delhi University 3rd Admission List, Direct Link, Schedule Here