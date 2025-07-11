DU PG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT, Seat Allocation Result on July 22

DU PG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi's (DU) 2025 postgraduate admissions calendar for upgrading and spot round 1 has been released. Applicants who choose performance-based programs, such as ward quota, widows of armed forces members (CW), or children, may also apply for round 2 admissions starting on July 18.
According to the schedule, the results of the seat allocation for DU PG admission 2025 will be announced on July 22. Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Master of Arts (MA) in Music, and Master of Physical Education (MPEd) are among the performance-based programs available to qualified applicants. Additionally, applicants who submitted for CSAS PG 2025 but were not accepted into the program can use their individual admission dashboard to select courses during the spot round.
How to Check the schedule for the DU PG Admission 2025?
-
Go to the Admissions Website at DU: Visit admission.uod.ac.in, the official DU admissions website.
-
Find the area devoted to postgraduate admissions by navigating to PG Admissions.
-
Look for "Public Notice" or "Press Release" about PG Spot Admission Round I to locate the Spot Round Notice.
-
Schedule PDF Download: To obtain the official PDF document with the schedule, click the link.
-
Examine Dates Carefully: Verify crucial dates for the application window, allocation, and the declaration of open seats.
-
Note Important Deadlines: Be mindful of the deadlines for seat acceptance and, if appropriate, fee payment.
DU PG Admission 2025: Spot Round Schedule
Given below are the dates for the seat upgrade and spot round schedule are as follows.
Related Stories
|
Dates
|
Events
|
Upgrade round
|
Already admitted Candidates to opt for upgrade, freeze
|
July 12 till 04:59 pm
|
Upgraded Candidates to check their portal/dashboard for payment of differential fee, if any.
|
July 14
|
Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications
|
July 14 to 16 till 4.59 pm
|
Last date of online payment
|
July 17 till 4:59 pm,
|
Spot admission round 1 and Performance-Based Programs (MFA, MA Music, BPEd, MPEd), CW and Ward Quota round 2
|
Declaration of vacant seats for spot round 1 on the dashboard of the candidates
|
July 18 at 5 pm
|
Candidates to apply for spot admission round 1
|
July 18 from 5 pm to July 20 at 4:59 pm
|
Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1
|
July 22
|
Declaration of allocations in round II of performance-based
|
Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat
|
July 22 to 24
|
Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications
|
July 22 -25
|
Last date of online payment of admission fees
|
July 26
Also read:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news/aiims-ini-cet-2025-round-2-counselling-result-declared-at-aiimsexams-ac-in-check-status-here-180249
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news/dhse-kerala-plus-two-say-result-2025-release-at-keralaresults-nic-in-download-scorecard-pdf-direct-link-here-180205gbfhfv
UP Government Launched Learning By Doing Program in Schools to Enhance Vocational Skills
Himachal Pradesh Board Announced Monsoon Holidays 2025 for All Schools; Check Dates Here
Delhi Technological University Goes Global, Established a New Research Park and More; Details Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation