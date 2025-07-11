DU PG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT, Seat Allocation Result on July 22

DU PG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi's (DU) 2025 postgraduate admissions calendar for upgrading and spot round 1 has been released. Applicants who choose performance-based programs, such as ward quota, widows of armed forces members (CW), or children, may also apply for round 2 admissions starting on July 18.

According to the schedule, the results of the seat allocation for DU PG admission 2025 will be announced on July 22. Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Master of Arts (MA) in Music, and Master of Physical Education (MPEd) are among the performance-based programs available to qualified applicants. Additionally, applicants who submitted for CSAS PG 2025 but were not accepted into the program can use their individual admission dashboard to select courses during the spot round.