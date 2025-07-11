Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DU PG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT, Seat Allocation Result on July 22

DU PG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi has released the schedule for the PG CSAS upgrade and spot round 1 for 2025 admissions. Applications for the spot round will be accepted until July 20. Open seats will be announced on July 18. On July 22, the allocation results for CW, Ward Quota Round 2, and performance-based programs (MFA, MA Music, BPEd, MPEd) and the spot round will be made public. Candidates who are accepted must accept their seats by July 24 and pay the full cost by July 26, 2025.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 11, 2025, 17:20 IST
DU PG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi's (DU) 2025 postgraduate admissions calendar for upgrading and spot round 1 has been released. Applicants who choose performance-based programs, such as ward quota, widows of armed forces members (CW), or children, may also apply for round 2 admissions starting on July 18.

According to the schedule, the results of the seat allocation for DU PG admission 2025 will be announced on July 22. Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Master of Arts (MA) in Music, and Master of Physical Education (MPEd) are among the performance-based programs available to qualified applicants. Additionally, applicants who submitted for CSAS PG 2025 but were not accepted into the program can use their individual admission dashboard to select courses during the spot round.

How to Check the schedule for the DU PG Admission 2025?

  • Go to the Admissions Website at DU: Visit admission.uod.ac.in, the official DU admissions website.

  • Find the area devoted to postgraduate admissions by navigating to PG Admissions.

  • Look for "Public Notice" or "Press Release" about PG Spot Admission Round I to locate the Spot Round Notice.

  • Schedule PDF Download: To obtain the official PDF document with the schedule, click the link.

  • Examine Dates Carefully: Verify crucial dates for the application window, allocation, and the declaration of open seats.

  • Note Important Deadlines: Be mindful of the deadlines for seat acceptance and, if appropriate, fee payment.

DU PG Admission 2025: Spot Round Schedule

Given below are the dates for the seat upgrade and spot round schedule are as follows.

Dates

Events

Upgrade round

Already admitted Candidates to opt for upgrade, freeze

July 12 till 04:59 pm

Upgraded Candidates to check their portal/dashboard for payment of differential fee, if any.

July 14

Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications

July 14 to 16 till 4.59 pm

Last date of online payment

July 17 till 4:59 pm,

Spot admission round 1 and Performance-Based Programs (MFA, MA Music, BPEd, MPEd), CW and Ward Quota round 2

Declaration of vacant seats for spot round 1 on the dashboard of the candidates

July 18 at 5 pm

Candidates to apply for spot admission round 1

July 18 from 5 pm to July 20 at 4:59 pm

Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1

July 22

Declaration of allocations in round II of performance-based

Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat

July 22 to 24

Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications

July 22 -25

Last date of online payment of admission fees

July 26

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication.

