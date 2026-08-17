DU PG Admission 2026: 1-Year Programme Last Date for Fee Payment Tomorrow

The University of Delhi, DU, has announced the Round 1 and Round 2 seat allotment results for one-year PG programmes, which are newly introduced for the academic session. It is a part of a special college program aligned with the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. Students who have got a seat should make sure their application is verified and approved by the department. This is to be done before proceeding to pay their admission fees online. It is important to complete the payment by August 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM. If a candidate failed to pay the fees on time before the last date they may result in the automatic cancellation of the seat.

Important Dates and Deadlines for Round 1 and Round 2

Candidates must stay updated with the date and deadlines for DU PG Admission 2026. Check out the important dates mentioned below in the table