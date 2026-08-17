DU PG Admission 2026: 1-Year Programme Last Date for Fee Payment Tomorrow
DU PG Admission 2026 Round 1 and Round 2 seat allotment results are already released. Candidates must pay their DU PG admission fee by August 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Make sure the department has approved your application first, before paying the fees or candidates may lose their seat.
The University of Delhi, DU, has announced the Round 1 and Round 2 seat allotment results for one-year PG programmes, which are newly introduced for the academic session. It is a part of a special college program aligned with the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. Students who have got a seat should make sure their application is verified and approved by the department. This is to be done before proceeding to pay their admission fees online. It is important to complete the payment by August 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM. If a candidate failed to pay the fees on time before the last date they may result in the automatic cancellation of the seat.
Important Dates and Deadlines for Round 1 and Round 2
Candidates must stay updated with the date and deadlines for DU PG Admission 2026. Check out the important dates mentioned below in the table
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Event
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Date and Time
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Remarks
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Department verification and approval
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August 12 – August 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Colleges verify documents and eligibility
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Last date for online admission fee payment
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August 18, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Final step to confirm admission
Admission Fee Payment: Last Date and Procedure
After your application is verified and approved by the department, candidates can pay the application fees by August 18, 2026, till 11:59 PM.
- Log in to your CSAS-PG dashboard after receiving verification approval.
- Go to the fee payment section linked to your allotted programme.
- Review the fee breakup carefully like tuition fees, course fee and more.
- Choose an online payment mode.
- Complete the transaction and download the payment receipt for future use.
- Keep multiple copies of the receipt for college reporting and future reference.
- Fee structures vary by programme and college.
Documents Required
- Four-year UG degree marksheets or marksheet for all eight semesters
- Provisional or final degree certificate
- Category certificate (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD)
- Photo ID proof (Aadhaar, passport, or voter ID)
- Passport-size photograph
- Any programme-specific certificates mentioned in the BoI
Check: Full Notice Here, DU PG Admission 2026: 1-Year Programme Last Date for Fee Payment
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.