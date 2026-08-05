DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 1 Deadlines Extended, Pay Fee Online Till August 8, Notice Here
The Delhi University (DU) has released the revised schedule for the first spot round admissions for DU OG admissions today, August 5, 2026 on the official admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The last date for candidates to pay the online fee is Sunday, August 8, 2026 till 11:59 PM.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the revised schedule for the first spot round admissions for DU OG admissions today, August 5, 2026. Candidates can check the revised schedule in the notice provided on the official admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the revised schedule, the last date for departments to verify and approve the online applications has been extended till August 7, 2026 till 11:59 PM. the last date for candidates to pay the online fee is Sunday, August 8, 2026 till 11:59 PM. The official notice reads, “It has been noticed that the processing of applications could not be completed by a few departments.”
DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Revised Dates
Check the revised, extended schedule here:
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TASK
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TIME AND DATES
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DAYS
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Department(s) to Verify and Approve the online applications
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August 7, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Friday
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Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
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August 8, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Saturday
Official Notice: Extension of CSAS (PG) Spot Round I
DU PG Admission 2026 Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation List Released for CW Ward
The University has released the Mid-Entry Allocation list for CW Quota for the second round for two year pg programmes. Candidates of CW category will be able to check their status online on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The list has been released as a PDF on the website for candidates to check and proceed with the admissions.
Official Notice: CW Quota Round-2 Mid-Entry Allocation
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.