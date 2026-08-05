DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 1 Deadlines Extended, Pay Fee Online Till August 8, Notice Here

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the revised schedule for the first spot round admissions for DU OG admissions today, August 5, 2026. Candidates can check the revised schedule in the notice provided on the official admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for departments to verify and approve the online applications has been extended till August 7, 2026 till 11:59 PM. the last date for candidates to pay the online fee is Sunday, August 8, 2026 till 11:59 PM. The official notice reads, “It has been noticed that the processing of applications could not be completed by a few departments.”

DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Revised Dates

Check the revised, extended schedule here: