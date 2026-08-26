DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 3 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Allocations Releasing August 28
The Delhi University (DU) released the schedule for the CSAS spot round 3 on August 25, 2026 on the admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The allocations for the spot round 3 will be released on Friday, August 28, 2026.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for the CSAS spot round 3 on August 25, 2026. Candidates will need to check and follow the mentioned schedule PDF for two-year programmes on the admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the vacant seats, i.e., the seat matrix will be released today, Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The allocations for the spot round 3 will be released on Friday, August 28, 2026. The results will be released on the website for candidates to check. Candidates will need to follow the given schedule to ensure smooth conduct of admissions.
DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 3 Schedule
The University of Delhi announces admissions to spot round 3 for Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|Display of Vacant Seats for SPOT ROUND-III
|August 26, 2026
|Wednesday
|Candidates to Apply for SPOT ROUND - III
|August 26 - 27, 2026
|Wednesday - Thursday
|Declaration of allocations for SPOT ROUND - III
|August 28, 2026
|Friday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 28 - 29, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Friday - Saturday
|Department(s) to Verify and Approve the online applications
|August 28 - 30, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Friday - Sunday
|Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
|August 31, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Monday
Also Read: DU Admission 2026: Apply for Withdrawal and Refund of Admission Fees Till August 31 at du.ac.in
DU PG CSAS Admission 2026: Important Note
- Candidates who applied for CSAS (PG) -2026 but were not admitted to a programme can opt to apply to the respective Programme/s by choosing SPOT ROUND for that programme from their dashboard.
- Candidates are also advised to adhere to the schedule provided above strictly.
- Candidates who were allocated a seat in Spot Round I/II in any programme but did not accept or pay the fee will not be able to participate in that program.
- The dashboard of all the admitted candidates will be kept in freeze mode and they will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions after 11:59 PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2026.
- The withdrawal option will be activated on Friday, August 28, 2026.
- All candidates are advised to check the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) on a regular basis.
Official Notice: CSAS (PG) Spot Round III
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the University at du.ac.in for latest updates and keep checking the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in for more direct communication and further details for the University on two-year admissions.
Also Read: DU BTech Admissions 2026: Round 3 Spot and CW & Ward Supernumerary Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.