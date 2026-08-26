DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 3 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Allocations Releasing August 28

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for the CSAS spot round 3 on August 25, 2026. Candidates will need to check and follow the mentioned schedule PDF for two-year programmes on the admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the vacant seats, i.e., the seat matrix will be released today, Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The allocations for the spot round 3 will be released on Friday, August 28, 2026. The results will be released on the website for candidates to check. Candidates will need to follow the given schedule to ensure smooth conduct of admissions.

DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 3 Schedule

The University of Delhi announces admissions to spot round 3 for Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule: