DU PG Admission 2026: First Spot Round Minimum Allocation Scores Released at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) has released the minimum allocation scores for the first spot round on July 30, 2026 PDF released on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the university’s official X update, a total of 10,577 candidates have submitted consent for consideration in Spot Round‑I of the Two‑Year Postgraduate Programmes.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the minimum allocation scores for the first spot round on July 30, 2026. According to the university’s official X update, a total of 10,577 candidates have submitted consent for consideration in Spot Round‑I of the Two‑Year Postgraduate Programmes.
Out of these, a total of 1,358 candidates have been allocated seats. Candidates must accept the allocated seat by 04:59 PM on Friday, 31 July 2026. Candidates can check the minimum allocation scores on the PDF released on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
Official Notice: Cutoffs for Spot I
DU PG 1st Spot Round Admission 2026: Important Notes
Candidates must be aware for the following important notes while appearing for the first spot round of DU PG admissions 2026:
- Allocations are based on the following criteria: programme-specific eligibility, merit, social category, availability of seats, tie-breaking rules.
- The Minimum allocation scores are shown only for programs where seats were allocated in Spot Round I.
- The University strives for accuracy. However, applicants are encouraged to report any discrepancies to the Admission Branch, University of Delhi, for timely resolution.
- The final decision regarding admissions rests solely with the University and is subject to verifications and compliance.
10,577 candidates submitted consent for consideration in Spot Round‑I of the Two‑Year Postgraduate Programmes.— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 30, 2026
A total of 1,358 candidates have been allocated seats. Candidates must accept the allocated seat by 04:59 PM on Friday, 31 July 2026.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.