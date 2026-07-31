DU PG Admission 2026: First Spot Round Minimum Allocation Scores Released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the minimum allocation scores for the first spot round on July 30, 2026. According to the university’s official X update, a total of 10,577 candidates have submitted consent for consideration in Spot Round‑I of the Two‑Year Postgraduate Programmes.

Out of these, a total of 1,358 candidates have been allocated seats. Candidates must accept the allocated seat by 04:59 PM on Friday, 31 July 2026. Candidates can check the minimum allocation scores on the PDF released on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Official Notice: Cutoffs for Spot I

DU PG 1st Spot Round Admission 2026: Important Notes

Candidates must be aware for the following important notes while appearing for the first spot round of DU PG admissions 2026: